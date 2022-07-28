Around 3.6 million babies were born in the U.S. in 2021. Brown is the most common eye color. Green is the least — 9% of folks in America have green eyes. But 18% have hazel eyes, a combo of brown and green.

We all love these kinds of factoids. Well, there’s another set I hope you take to heart. According to one Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study, 38% of mothers-to-be do not get vaccinated against COVID-19, and that means they and their newborns are at increased risk of contracting the virus and ending up in the ICU when they get it.

Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. His next book is “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow.” Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, please email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.

