Dubuque’s Bell Tower Theater has announced its 2021 season subscription series, featuring five new comedies — two of which will be U.S. premieres.
- The season will be begin with the premiere of “The Dangers of VD (Valentine’s Day).” The show will run from Friday, Feb, 12, through Sunday, Feb 28.
- Another premiere, “The Numbers Game,” will run from Friday, April 16, through Sunday, May 2.
- The Church Basement Ladies will return with their fifth musical, “The Last (Potluck) Supper,” from Friday, Aug. 13, through Sunday, Aug. 29.
- Celebrating Arts & Humanities month, the theater will present, “Nobody’s Perfect,” from Friday, Oct. 8, through Sunday, Oct. 24.
- The holiday season will feature, “The Charitable Sisterhood Christmas Spectacular,” from Friday, Dec. 3, through Sunday, Dec. 19.
Performances in February, April and May initially will be offered with socially distanced seating and other COVID-19 protocols in place, while the August, October and December shows will be offered with full theater seating.
Depending on the state of the public health crisis at the time of each show, measures are subject to change.
Performances will take place at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
Tickets are $22, with discounts available for groups of 20 or more. Early Bird Special performances will continue on select days during the opening weekend of each show, when tickets will be half price.
Season subscriptions are on sale for $90 for one ticket to each of the five subscription series plays and musicals, $10 in Bell Tower Bucks to spend at the concession stand, free ticket exchanges and the opportunity to reserve tickets before they go on sale to the public on Monday, Oct. 5.
Information about youth programs and other events for 2021 will be released at a later date.