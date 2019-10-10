GALENA, Ill. — The Galena Center for the Arts will feature Don Greenwood and Friends (Rick Harris and Scott Stieber) for the 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, Songwriters’ Showcase at the Galena Center for the Arts, 219 Summit St.
Greenwood, of Spring Green, Wis., is returning to the Center to play and sing some of his original rural blues and folk songs. He cites Bob Dylan, Mississippi John Hurt, Joni Mitchell, John Prine and Hank Williams among his influences.
Harris, of Mineral Point, Wis., also is making a return visit. He started out as a drummer in rock and blues bands playing throughout the Midwest but now plays guitar and performs original visions of American roots music. He has released four albums.
Stieber has been playing live music around the Driftless Area of Wisconsin for many years. He is a prolific composer who writes about every aspect of the human condition.
The Songwriters’ Showcase offers a live concert every month except December. Lenny Wayne and LA Suess host the shows. There is no charge but donations always are welcomed.