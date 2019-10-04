Event: Shaun Boothe: The Unauthorized Biography Series
Times/date: 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14.
Site: Babka Theatre, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque.
Cost: $20 in advance for the general public, $25 the day of the show; $16 in advance for alumni, military and veterans, $21 the day of the show; $9 in advance for children and students, $14 the day of the show. Tickets can be purchased from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, at the Farber Box Office, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque, 2255 Bennett St.; by calling 563-585-SHOW; or by visiting www.dbq.edu/heritagecenter.
Online: shaunboothe.com
Tidbits
- Part of Heritage Center’s B.I.T.E. Size Series, Shaun Boothe is an award-winning hip-hop artist and TEDx speaker. He created The Unauthorized Biography Series to celebrate the world’s greatest cultural icons through biographical hip-hop songs.
- The critically acclaimed project captures the legacy of positive and influential figures such as Muhammad Ali, Martin Luther King Jr., Bob Marley, Barack Obama, Serena Williams, Oprah Winfrey and Malala Yousafzai.
- Half TED Talk, half live concert, Boothe fuses music, spoken word, multimedia and motivation to deliver stories of personal greatness.
- Boothe is renowned for conceptual and interactive performances. Many have graced opening stages of concerts for multi-platinum artists such as Nas, Lauryn Hill, Talib Kweli and Snoop Dogg.
- A question-and-answer discussion with Boothe will follow the performance.
- B.I.T.E. stands for Babka Intimate Theatre Experiences. The series showcases one-person or small-cast performances in the intimate setting of Heritage Center’s black box venue. With maximum capacity of about 200, Babka Theatre offers general admission and stadium-style seating.