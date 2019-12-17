25 years later, Mariah Carey’s Christmas original is No. 1
NEW YORK — Christmas has come early for Mariah Carey: the pop star’s original holiday classic, “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” has reached the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart 25 years after its release.
Billboard announced that the song topped this week’s chart, giving Carey her 19th No. 1 of her career. She is only behind the Beatles, who have had 20 songs top the Hot 100 chart.
Each holiday season Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” begins to climb the Billboard charts as its popularity resurfaces. Last year the song hit a peak at No. 3 and set a new one-day streaming record on Spotify.
“All I Want for Christmas Is You” is the first holiday to top the Hot 100 chart since “The Chipmunk Song” in 1958-59.
The song is from Carey’s 1994 album, “Merry Christmas,” which is currently No. 1 on the Billboard R&B albums chart. Carey wrapped her All I Want for Christmas Is You Tour on Sunday at New York’s Madison Square Garden.
10 films make shortlist for Oscars’ best international film
LOS ANGELES — Ten international films, including widely acclaimed offerings from South Korea, Spain and Senegal, are on the shortlist of movies vying for Academy Award nominations.
The best international feature shortlist announced Monday by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences includes Bong Joon Ho’s “Parasite,” Pedro Almodovar’s semi-autobiographical “Pain and Glory” and “Atlantics,” Senegal’s entry from history-making director Mati Diop.
In May, Diop became the first black woman to compete for the top prize at the Cannes Film Festival. That honor went to “Parasite,” while “Atlantics” won the festival’s Grand Prix honor. If “Parasite” or “Atlantics” receive nominations, they would mark the first for South Korea and Senegal, respectively.
It is the first year the Oscar formerly will be awarded under a new name: best international feature film. The category was previously known as the best foreign language film.
The 10 films are: the Czech Republic’s “The Painted Bird”; Estonia’s “Truth and Justice”; France’s “Les Misérables”; Hungary’s “Those Who Remained”; North Macedonia’s “Honeyland”; Poland’s “Corpus Christi”; Russia’s “Beanpole”; Senegal’s “Atlantics”; South Korea’s “Parasite” and Spain’s “Pain and Glory.”
The shortlist was culled from 91 eligible films.
The film academy announced nine shortlists Monday in categories including best documentary feature, visual effects and original song.
“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” which will be released on Friday, appears on two shortlists for best original score and visual effects. Also on the visual effects shortlist are the blockbuster “Avengers: Endgame” and the upcoming musical “Cats.”
No song from “Cats” made the original song shortlist, but two songs from “The Lion King” did: Elton John’s “Never Too Late” and “Spirit” by Beyoncé.
Nominations for the 92nd annual Academy Awards will be announced on Jan. 13. The Oscars will be held on Feb. 9 in Los Angeles.