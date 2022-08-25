If your birthday is today: Think about what you can do now. Life is about purpose and being good, efficient and helpful. Empower yourself to make a positive difference.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Speak, but don't shout. Refuse to allow anger to consume you. Focus on what you can achieve. Celebrate your accomplishments.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Preparation and organization will be the path to free will, living in the moment and happiness. Make plans with someone you love.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Address anything that leaves you perplexed. Determine what's applicable before you make a move. Have the discipline to say no or to take a different path.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Consider a leadership position. Do what you do best. If you give your all, you will avoid criticism. A friendly demeanor will ward off negativity.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Consider your objective, and eliminate waste. Get back to bare necessities. Be insightful and take your time.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Take charge and don't stop moving things around until you feel at home. Don't disregard what others can contribute.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Before you make a change, reach out to anyone your decisions will affect. Kindness and consideration will help you win support.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Look at the big picture and rethink your next move. You have plenty of opportunities, so don't limit how you initiate change.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) You may desire a physical change, but don't start before you are mentally and physically ready. Go through every detail.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Branch out, listen to what others say and revamp your plans to suit trends. A positive change will improve how you use your space.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Take charge of money matters before you end up in debt or buy something you don't need or want. Too much of anything will be your downfall. Discipline will help you live healthier.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Take your relationships with others seriously. Discuss decisions before moving forward. Explore the possible outcomes until you are sure you understand the consequences of your decisions.
