If your birthday is today: Take an innovative approach to work, money, health and legal matters. Refuse to get bogged down with matters that aren't your responsibility. Concentrate on what will encourage you to do and be your best.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Unnecessary purchases will leave you short of cash. A joint venture will not turn out as planned. Stick to what you do best.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Do more research before making a change that can affect your income or a partnership. You can protect yourself from being taken advantage of emotionally and financially. Exercise will relieve stress.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Trying to please others by taking on additional responsibilities will leave you tired and unable to take care of your duties. Don't jeopardize your health or reputation.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Put your health and emotional well-being first. Chase your dreams instead of taking on someone's obligations. A physical routine will motivate you to stay in shape.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Your desire for change will leave loved ones feeling uncertain. Rely on your gut feeling when making a decision. Use intelligence when chasing a position that offers a bright future.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Be wary of favors and compliments from someone likely to have ulterior motives. Get to the point, and find out what others want or expect from you.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Move things around at home to accommodate your needs. You'll come up with a great way to be more efficient and successful. Make changes that will ensure fairness in personal and professional partnerships.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Think big, but stick to the basics. Share your vision, but stick to your budget. You can always add the bells and whistles at a later date. Don't mix business with pleasure.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Change begins with you. Delve into whatever interests you and see where it leads. Picking up knowledge and skills is never a waste of time. You can always take a detour if necessary.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) It's your prerogative to change your mind or try something new. Do your best, forge ahead and pursue your dream. Don't worry about what other people say.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Slow down, observe what's going on around you and consider how best to use a situation to get ahead. Don't feel that you must make a change just because someone else does.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) You've got more options than you think. Refuse to let anyone interfere with your plans. Be willing to do the work yourself. Don't jeopardize your health; take every precaution necessary.
January 4