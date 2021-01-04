News in your town

For pregnant and nursing women, risks of COVID-19 probably outweigh risk of vaccine, experts say

What's it worth on eBay? It's about time to get to work

‘Wonder Woman 1984’ adds $5.5 million in 2nd U.S. weekend

Ask Amy: Angry letter may provoke unintended response

Drs. Oz and Roizen: Diabetes, your dog and you

Left behind: How to prepare pets for post-pandemic life

Grammar Guy: Don’t forget to pack your diphthong

Travel: Enjoy the outdoors, make sure you're staying safe

Goldstein: COVID-19 and the change to normal

Positively Speaking: How will you make this new year different?

Via songwriting and freestyling, Jhené Aiko finds her voice

On the list

Young trees need some dressing up for winter protection

Review: Why Stadia is a good enough platform for ‘Cyberpunk 2077’

Ask Amy: COVID risks create friendship fracture