Presentation and Book Signing with Jim Freiburger, former Priest, Parent & Professor
Jim Freiburger, known to his hundreds of students as “Dr. J”, grew up on a family farm in Asbury, Iowa. Drawn toward the Catholic priesthood in college, Jim was ordained and served for eight years before leaving the priesthood. He married and became a father and a grandfather.
An Iowa Farm Boy’s Odyssey recounts Jim’s life growing up on an Iowa farm in Asbury, Iowa, what drew him to the priesthood, his seminary days, serving as a priest in Iowa and his odyssey beyond Iowa. Great tidbits and anecdotes of farm life, the Catholic collective farm, seminary, priesthood, Asbury history, and Wahlert teaching add rich layers of Freiburger’s personal perspective to Dubuque’s historical narrative of the 1930’s – mid 1960’s.
Weaving together the strands of his extraordinary life, this memoir is about the homes we carry with us: the Iowa farm that rooted him in community values, the seminary that expanded his sense of brotherhood and mission, and the home in New Hampshire where he was able to reconcile the multiple lives he has led.
River Lights Bookstore, locally owned and independently operated for more than 30 years, is pleased to welcome author Jim Freiburger into the bookstore to offer his personal reflections and memoir for local history buffs to read and enjoy.
The book is available locally at River Lights Bookstore in Dubuque. Join Jim at River Lights for a book signing on October 24 from 2:00-3:00 in the afternoon. We request that masks be worn for this event. Thank you.