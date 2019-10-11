MINERAL POINT, Wis. — Shake Rag Alley Center for the Arts will host several events this month:
Driftless Poets Monthly Workshop
Local and aspiring poets are invited to the monthly Driftless Poets Workshop at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, in the Ellery House, 18 Shake Rag St. The purpose of the group is to provide support and encouragement for serious or aspiring poets seeking honest feedback on their work. Free. RSVP to director.shakeragalley@gmail.com or call 608-987-3292 for more information.
Women’s Art Party
Join Betty Hogan for a Women’s Art Party dedicated to making masks and Halloween headbands that can be worn at the Saturday, Oct. 26, Halloween Masquerade Ball. Bring a project to work on or sit, chat and have tea with friends. Drop-ins are welcome from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at the Lind Pavilion, 411 Commerce St. There is a $5 project fee. An additional materials fee might apply.
Halloween Masquerade Ball
Celebrate Shake Rag Alley’s 15th anniversary at its first Halloween Masquerade Ball on Saturday, Oct. 26. Music, dancing and entertainment will begin at 8 p.m. in the Lind Pavilion. Costumes and masks are encouraged. Guests also can enjoy a costume contest with prizes, a fortune teller, a photo booth and more. General admission is $50. For a VIP ticket, at $65, guests can enjoy a 7-8 p.m. cocktail hour, with hors d’oeuvres. VIP ticket holders also will receive an illuminated cocktail glass and free photo booth and fortune teller sessions. Purchase tickets at www.shakeragalley.com, by calling 608-937-3292 or at the Shake Rag Alley office, 18 Shake Rag St.
Trick’r Treat
Following the Mineral Point Halloween Parade, from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, all ages can meet costumed characters who will be passing out Halloween treats throughout Shake Rag Alley.