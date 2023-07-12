Ankles seem to be a weak spot for many athletes: Basketball star Bill Walton has two fused ankles and WWE’s Jeff Hardy has chronic ankle problems: “I can’t wrestle a match without getting my ankles taped because they feel like they’ll shatter on me.”
Healthy ankles are essential for steady balance, an energetic gait, and good posture. But did you know that they are also an important place to measure your blood pressure?
Your ankle brachial index, or ABI, is determined by dividing your BP that’s measured on both arms with your BP on both ankles. If your ABI is less than 0.9, it may mean you have reduced blood flow to your legs, causing peripheral artery disease.
If PAD is not diagnosed and treated, it can lead to disability, depression, and/or limb amputation, and because it increases your inactivity it boosts your risk of coronary artery and cerebrovascular disease.
Who is at risk for PAD? Smokers, and anyone with obesity, Type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure or elevated LDL cholesterol. It’s estimated to affect 12 million U.S. adults — that’s one in three Black and one in five white and Hispanic Americans, mostly over age 40.
The best protection from cardiovascular risks and amputation associated with PAD is to not smoke, ditch red and processed meats and highly processed foods, and get 300 minutes a week of aerobic and strength-building activity. If you’re at risk, ask your doctor for an ABI test — and take steps to put some spring back in your step.