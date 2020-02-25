Play: “Topdog/Underdog”
Performers: The Clarke University Drama and Musical Theater Department.
Times/dates: 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, March 5-7; 2 p.m. Sunday, March 8.
Site: Terence Donaghoe Hall, Clarke University, 1550 Clarke Drive.
Cost: $10 for general admission, $7 for seniors, $5 for non-Clarke University students and free for alumni. Tickets will be available at the door.
Synopsis
A darkly comic and contemporary fable of brotherly love and family identity, “Topdog/Underdog” tells the story of two brothers, Lincoln and Booth. Their names, given to them as a joke, foretell a lifetime of sibling rivalry and resentment. Haunted by their past, the brothers are forced to confront the shattering reality of their future.
Tidbits
- “Topdog/Underdog” opened off-Broadway in 2001 and on Broadway in 2002.
- Playwright Suzan-Lori Parks received the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the Outer Critics Circle Award for the play in 2002.
- The cast includes Clarke University students Darius Autry, senior drama and musical theater major; and Rashaud Colbert, junior sports management and business/finance double major.
- Jamese Kane, senior drama and musical
- theater major, will serve as the stage manager and assistant to the director.
- Because of adult language and themes, the production is intended for mature audiences only.
Quotable, from director Joe Klinebriel
- “Topdog/Underdog is an amazing and riveting piece of theater.”
- “The performance presented by these two young actors is so mature, so stunning.”
- “Audiences will be mesmerized by the absolutely exhilarating story that Suzan-Lori Parks has crafted.”