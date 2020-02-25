02272020-cur-clarkeplay

Darius Autry (left) and Rashaud Colbert star in “Topdog/Underdog.”

 Contributed

Play: “Topdog/Underdog”

Performers: The Clarke University Drama and Musical Theater Department.

Times/dates: 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, March 5-7; 2 p.m. Sunday, March 8.

Site: Terence Donaghoe Hall, Clarke University, 1550 Clarke Drive.

Cost: $10 for general admission, $7 for seniors, $5 for non-Clarke University students and free for alumni. Tickets will be available at the door.

Synopsis

A darkly comic and contemporary fable of brotherly love and family identity, “Topdog/Underdog” tells the story of two brothers, Lincoln and Booth. Their names, given to them as a joke, foretell a lifetime of sibling rivalry and resentment. Haunted by their past, the brothers are forced to confront the shattering reality of their future.

Tidbits

  • “Topdog/Underdog” opened off-Broadway in 2001 and on Broadway in 2002.
  • Playwright Suzan-Lori Parks received the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the Outer Critics Circle Award for the play in 2002.
  • The cast includes Clarke University students Darius Autry, senior drama and musical theater major; and Rashaud Colbert, junior sports management and business/finance double major.
  • Jamese Kane, senior drama and musical
  • theater major, will serve as the stage manager and assistant to the director.
  • Because of adult language and themes, the production is intended for mature audiences only.

Quotable, from director Joe Klinebriel

  • “Topdog/Underdog is an amazing and riveting piece of theater.”
  • “The performance presented by these two young actors is so mature, so stunning.”
  • “Audiences will be mesmerized by the absolutely exhilarating story that Suzan-Lori Parks has crafted.”

Megan Gloss

