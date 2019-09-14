SINSINAWA, Wis. — Praying with the Seasons: Fall Equinox will take place from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Sinsinawa Mound, 585 County Road Z.
Attendees will honor the turning of the seasons through song and ritual, celebration and contemplation during this ecumenical, outdoor gathering.
Meet inside the main entrance at 8 and proceed outdoors from there. A freewill offering is appreciated. No registration is required.
For more information, contact Eric Anglada, ecological programming coordinator, at 608-748-4411, ext. 862, eric.anglada@gmail.com or visit www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter.