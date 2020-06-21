HARDCOVER FICTION
1. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books
2. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
3. A Burning, Megha Majumdar, Knopf
4. Camino Winds, John Grisham, Doubleday
5. Such a Fun Age, Kiley Reid, Putnam
6. The Book of Longings, Sue Monk Kidd, Viking
7. The Dutch House, Ann Patchett, Harper
8. All Adults Here, Emma Straub, Riverhead Books
9. American Dirt, Jeanine Cummins, Flatiron Books
10. The City We Became, N.K. Jemisin, Orbit
11. The Water Dancer, Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World
12. Fair Warning, Michael Connelly, Little Brown
13. The Nickel Boys, Colson Whitehead, Doubleday
14. The Glass Hotel, Emily St. John Mandel, Knopf
15. The Daughters of Erietown, Connie Schultz, Random House
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. The Splendid and the Vile, Erik Larson, Crown
2. Untamed, Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
3. Between the World and Me, Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World
4. How to Be an Antiracist, Ibram X. Kendi, One World
5. Breath, James Nestor, Riverhead Books
6. Countdown 1945: The Extraordinary Story of the Atomic Bomb and the 116 Days That Changed the World, Chris Wallace, Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster
7. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
8. Our Time Is Now: Power, Purpose, and the Fight for a Fair America, Stacey Abrams, Holt
9. What It's Like to Be a Bird, David Allen Sibley, Knopf
10. Becoming, Michelle Obama, Crown
11. Talking to Strangers, Malcolm Gladwell, Little Brown
12. Educated (An Indies Introduce Title), Tara Westover, Random House
13. Me and White Supremacy, Layla Saad, Sourcebooks
14. I'm Still Here: Black Dignity in a World Made for Whiteness, Austin Channing Brown, Convergent Books
15. Dirt, Bill Buford, Knopf
TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION
1. Normal People, Sally Rooney, Hogarth
2. Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng, Penguin
3. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton
4. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
5. Beach Read, Emily Henry, Berkley
6. City of Girls, Elizabeth Gilbert, Riverhead Books
7. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles, Penguin
8. Girl, Woman, Other, Bernardine Evaristo, Grove Press/Black Cat
9. The Tattooist of Auschwitz, Heather Morris, Harper
10. Americanah, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Anchor
11. This Tender Land, William Kent Krueger, Atria
12. Disappearing Earth, Julia Phillips, Vintage
13. The Woman in the Window, A.J. Finn, Morrow
14. The Bluest Eye, Toni Morrison, Vintage
15. The Underground Railroad, Colson Whitehead, Anchor
TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION
1. So You Want to Talk About Race, Ijeoma Oluo, Seal Press
2. Just Mercy, Bryan Stevenson, One World
3. The New Jim Crow, Michelle Alexander, New Press
4. White Fragility, Robin DiAngelo, Beacon Press
5. Stamped from the Beginning, Ibram X. Kendi, Bold Type Books
6. The Color of Law, Richard Rothstein, Liveright
7. A Woman of No Importance, Sonia Purnell, Penguin
8. Born a Crime, Trevor Noah, One World
9. The Fire Next Time, James Baldwin, Vintage
10. Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
11. Say Nothing, Patrick Radden Keefe, Anchor
12. Sapiens, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial
13. Wow, No Thank You, Samantha Irby, Vintage
14. The Source of Self-Regard, Toni Morrison, Vintage
15. Why Are All the Black Kids Sitting Together in the Cafeteria?: And Other Conversations About Race, Beverly Daniel Tatum, Basic Books
MASS MARKET
1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
2. I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings, Maya Angelou, Ballantine
3. The Autobiography of Malcolm X, Malcom X, Ballantine
4. The Reckoning, John Grisham, Dell
5. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
6. Camino Island, John Grisham, Dell
7. Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng, Penguin
8. The Couple Next Door, Shari Lapena, Penguin
9. The Flight Attendant, Chris Bohjalian, Vintage
10. Long Road to Mercy, David Baldacci, Grand Central
EARLY & MIDDLE GRADE READERS
1. The One and Only Bob, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
2. New Kid, Jerry Craft, Harper
3. This Book Is Anti-Racist, Tiffany Jewell, Aurelia Durand (Illus.), Frances Lincoln Children's Books
4. Ghost Boys, Jewell Parker Rhodes, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
5. Brown Girl Dreaming, Jacqueline Woodson, Puffin
6. Guts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
7. When Stars Are Scattered, Victoria Jamieson, Omar Mohamed, Dial Books
8. The One and Only Ivan, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
9. Black Brother, Black Brother, Jewell Parker Rhodes, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
10. Look Both Ways: A Tale Told in Ten Blocks, Jason Reynolds, Alexander Nabaum (Illus.), Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy Books
11. Little Leaders: Bold Women in Black History, Vashti Harrison, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
12. InvestiGators, John Patrick Green, First Second
13. Blended, Sharon M. Draper, Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy Books
14. Clean Getaway, Nic Stone, Crown Books for Young Readers
15. Stepping Stones, Lucy Knisley, Random House Graphic
YOUNG ADULT
1. Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You, Jason Reynolds, Ibram X. Kendi, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
2. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
3. Clap When You Land, Elizabeth Acevedo, Quill Tree Books
4. All American Boys, Jason Reynolds, Brendan Kiely, Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy Books
5. Just Mercy (Young Adult Edition), Bryan Stevenson, Ember
6. I'm Not Dying with You Tonight, Gilly Segal, Kimberly Jones, Sourcebooks Fire
7. Dear Martin (An Indies Introduce Title), Nic Stone, Ember
8. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
9. The Poet X, Elizabeth Acevedo, Quill Tree Books
10. Felix Ever After, Kacen Callender, Balzer + Bray
11. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
12. A Song Below Water, Bethany C. Morrow, Tor Teen
13. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers
14. On the Come Up, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
15. Long Way Down, Jason Reynolds, Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy Books
CHILDREN'S ILLUSTRATED
1. The Day You Begin, Jacqueline Woodson, Rafael López (Illus.), Nancy Paulsen Books
2. Last Stop on Market Street, Matt de la Peña, Christian Robinson (Illus.), Putnam
3. Antiracist Baby, Ibram X. Kendi, Ashley Lukashevsky (Illus.), Kokila
4. The World Needs More Purple People, Kristen Bell, Benjamin Hart, Daniel Wiseman (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
5. A Is for Activist, Innosanto Nagara, Triangle Square
6. The Undefeated, Kwame Alexander, Kadir Nelson (Illus.), Versify
7. Oh, the Places You'll Go!, Dr. Seuss, Random House
8. Sulwe, Lupita Nyong'o, Vashti Harrison (Illus.), Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
9. All Are Welcome, Alexandra Penfold, Suzanne Kaufman (Illus.), Knopf Books for Young Readers
10. You Matter, Christian Robinson, Atheneum Books for Young Readers
11. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
12. The Snowy Day, Ezra Jack Keats, Viking Books for Young Readers
13. Kamala and Maya's Big Idea, Meena Harris, Ana Ramírez González (Illus.), Balzer + Bray
14. Not My Idea: A Book about Whiteness, Anastasia Higginbotham, Dottir Press
15. Saturday, Oge Mora, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
CHILDREN'S SERIES
1. The Hunger Games (hardcover and paperback), Suzanne Collins, Scholastic
2. Harry Potter (hardcover and paperback), J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
3. Dog Man (hardcover), Dav Pilkey, Graphix
4. Wings of Fire (hardcover and paperback), Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
5. Diary of a Wimpy Kid (hardcover), Jeff Kinney, Amulet
6. Magic Tree House (hardcover and paperback), Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House
7. Who Was/Is ...? (paperback), Diane Bailey, et al., Penguin Workshop
8. Elephant & Piggie (hardcover), Mo Willems, Hyperion
9. The Bad Guys (hardcover and paperback), Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
10. Big Nate (hardcover and paperback), Lincoln Peirce, Andrews McMeel