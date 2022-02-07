Cardiac rehabilitation is a medically supervised program designed to improve your cardiovascular health.
Participation in a cardiac rehab program can reduce the risk of death from cardiac causes. Cardiac rehabilitation is a comprehensive secondary prevention program designed to improve cardiovascular health following a cardiac-related event or procedure such as heart attack, heart failure, angioplasty, stents, heart surgery or peripheral vascular disease.
You don’t need to face your recovery alone. Cardiac rehabilitation is a team effort placing the patient as the leader to individualize the program to your specific needs and goals.
You will partner with nurses, exercise physiologists and nutritionists to take charge of the choices, lifestyle and habits that affect your heart.
Some of the benefits of cardiac rehabilitation include:
Live longer and lessen your chances for another heart attack or heart procedure. Recent studies have shown that people who complete a cardiac rehabilitation program can increase life expectancy by up to five years.
Help with managing new medications by promoting medication education and adherence with increase control of your blood pressure, cholesterol levels and diabetes.
Communication with your doctors and health care professionals regarding your progress following your heart event.
Lessen the physical and emotional effects of heart disease. Psychological and stress management can help you identify and tackle everyday sources of stress and lessen the emotional effect of heart disease.
Improve your stamina and strength, getting you back to your usual activities, including work, hobbies and regular exercise. Assistance with beginning and maintaining a personalized exercise plan that works for you. Exercise gets your heart pumping and your entire cardiovascular system working.
Improve your confidence and well-being by having experienced staff available to monitor and advance your fitness levels and answer your questions.
Assessment of your personal risk factors for heart disease and assistance and support to make healthy lifestyle choices. Education is provided to maintain a healthy weight, heart healthy eating and to reduce tobacco use or help with tobacco cessation.