SINSINAWA, Wis. — Sinsinawa Mound will host several virtual Lenten events, according to a press release.
- A Lenten retreat with Dan Schutte will be available to participants beginning on Ash Wednesday, Feb. 17, through Holy Thursday, April 1, at the beginning of the Triduum.
Schutte will provide 18 musical reflection videos accessible online throughout the retreat. Participants also can join Schutte in a Zoom conversation at 7 p.m., Thursday, March 25.
Reflection themes will include “What God Can Do with Dust,” “Lured by Love,” “When Night is Long,” “Our Same Old Sins,” “Wounded by Grace,” “We’re in This Together” and “The Journey to Jerusalem.”
The fee is $75 per person, and registration will remain open through Wednesday, March 10, by calling guest services at 608-748-4411 or visiting www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter.
A downloadable workbook and prayer journal will be included.
- Gayle Boss, author of “Wild Hope: Stories for Lent from the Vanishing,” will share insights from her book at an online event of the same name from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17.
Boss also authored “All Creation Waits: The Advent Mystery of New Beginnings.” In both books, her lifelong love of animals and her immersion in spiritual texts and practices meld to explore how relationships with animals and an attentive presence in the natural world can restore people.
The fee is $10 per person, and the registration deadline is 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, by calling guest services at 608-748-4411 or visiting www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter.
- Eric Anglada, ecological programming coordinator, will lead an additional Lenten retreat, “On Pilgrimage,” from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays, Feb. 20 and March 6 and 20.
Catholic Worker movement co-founder Dorothy Day and Trappist monk Thomas Merton will help participants explore their intersecting journeys to learn how those journeys might inspire living more faithfully.
Themes will include “Conversion” on Feb. 20, “Life of Prayer” on March 6 and “Love in Action” on March 20.
The fee is $10 per person per session, and the registration deadline is at 4 p.m. the Thursday before the event by calling guest services at 608-748-4411 or visiting www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter.