“Outmatched,” 7:30 p.m. on Fox
Mike and Kay (Jason Biggs, Maggie Lawson) are forced to look into a new charter school for Marc (Jack Stanton) after he is summoned to the principal’s office for bullying ... his teacher. Kay is dismayed, however, to discover that the odds of Marc’s being accepted into a good school are compromised by her own academic past, which includes similar incidents on her part. Tisha Campbell and Finesse Mitchell also star.
“Project Runway,” 8 p.m.
on Bravo
Tie-dyeing is back in a big way, but the designers will need to create their own textiles to elevate this trend from casual to couture wear in the new episode “Live and Let Tie Dye.” To ratchet up the stress level even higher, the process is part of an overnight challenge. As the hours tick by and the designers struggle to perfect their techniques, emotions start to run high.