MOUNT CARROLL, Ill. — For the fifth consecutive year, the Illinois Arts Council has awarded Timber Lake Playhouse a grant to create a paid apprentice program for area teens interested in pursuing careers in the theater arts.
Operating in its 60th season, Timber Lake hires performers, directors and designers from throughout the country each year, according to a press release. The 10-week apprentice program is designed to immerse pre-college teens from Northwest Illinois in all aspects of professional theater production. The grant provides an hourly pay rate comparable to other summer work.
Teens will be selected based on an artistic statement, letter of recommendation and interview, the release states. Priority will be given to this year’s high school juniors and graduates, those already accepted to university programs and those who have demonstrated a commitment to pursuing a career in theater.
Those interested should send a letter of application, with an artistic statement and a letter of recommendation, to admin@
Applications will be accepted through Tuesday, June 1.