What's it worth on eBay? Clearing the smoke for Smokey Bear

Smokey Bear’s origins go back to 1944, when the U.S. Forest Service and the Ad Council agreed that a fictional bear would be the symbol for their joint effort to promote forest fire prevention.
The famous tag line, “Remember, Only YOU Can Prevent Forest Fires!” appeared three years later through the Wartime Advertising Council, known today only as the Ad Council. The first poster of the still unnamed bear showed it pouring a bucket of water on a campfire and saying, “Care will prevent 9 out of 10 fires.”
Smokey finally got his name in the spring of 1950 after a young bear cub found himself caught in a burning forest in the Capitan Mountains of New Mexico. He took refuge in a tree, and while managing to stay alive, was left badly burned.
The firefighters who retrieved him were so moved by his bravery, they named him Smokey. This nationally recognized symbol has been depicted in many advertising media through the decades that Smokey has been the official image for the National Forest Service.
Today’s image was printed on the 40th anniversary in 1987 and recently sold on eBay for $80.