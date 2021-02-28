Just after awakening at bloody 6 a.m. during a recent blizzard, I looked out and saw that our sidewalk had been shoveled.
The title of my favorite short story, Raymond Carver’s “A Small Good Thing,” sprang to mind. I texted our neighbor, a busy single working mother of teens who nonetheless finds time to do favors. “Are you our snow fairy?” I asked.
She texted back that she wasn’t but that she had loaned her snowblower to the newish neighbors across the street, a gregarious young couple whom she surmised were our good Samaritans. I shouldn’t have been surprised.
Not long after they moved in a few months ago, the couple invited the neighbors to a distanced garage gathering to get acquainted. (It occurred to us too late that we should have initiated that gathering ourselves.)
And at Christmas, we were touched when they brought us delicious pears from the wife’s family pear tree, a holiday sharing that is a tradition in her tribe. Another small good thing.
My gratitude for the shoveling was followed by the uh-oh feeling as a suspicion popped into my head: “Yikes! Are John and I becoming the new Barb and John of our neighborhood?” Barb and John, who both passed on a few years ago, were the elderly couple on the block that neighbors “did for.”
The two were Exhibit A for growing old gracefully. They were overjoyed to see you when you dropped in but didn’t chide you for not doing so sooner. They seldom spoke of their past accomplishments but wanted to know all about what you were doing. They (mostly) resisted bickering in front of others. Though they both had bum tickers, they didn’t bore you with an organ recital; rather they waved away inquiries about their health with phrases like “getting by.”
If you popped into their home with your dog or visiting grandchild in tow, your companions were not only welcomed but also lavished with praise for their cuteness and good behavior — and usually given a treat.
If you doubled the batch of a modest supper you were making so you could take a dish to Barb and John, it always was the best ham and scalloped potatoes or tuna casserole they had ever tasted. “How did you make it so good?” Barb would ask, her eyes shining behind her glasses.
And after the couple became too wobbly to return your dish, it awaited you when you next visited their home, squeaky clean with a thank-you note tucked inside.
You never hesitated to drop by John and Barb’s for fear it would be a struggle to get away. If your visit was a brief one, they didn’t prolong it.
Sometimes, I blow a kiss to their memory when I walk by their house. Upon reflection, I realize that there could be worse things than John and me (gradually, please) becoming the neighborhood’s new Barb and John.
In fact, this small good thing would be an honor.