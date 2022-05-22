Hardcover Fiction
1. Sea of Tranquility, Emily St. John Mandel, Knopf
2. The Paris Apartment, Lucy Foley, Morrow
3. Time Is a Mother, Ocean Vuong, Penguin Press
4. The Candy House, Jennifer Egan, Scribner
5. Book of Night, Holly Black, Tor
6. Trust, Hernan Diaz, Riverhead Books
7. When Women Were Dragons, Kelly Barnhill, Doubleday
8. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday
9. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Viking
10. The Summer Place, Jennifer Weiner, Atria
11. The Lioness, Chris Bohjalian, Doubleday
12. Cloud Cuckoo Land, Anthony Doerr, Scribner
13. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles, Viking
14. Remarkably Bright Creatures, Shelby Van Pelt, Ecco
15. One Italian Summer, Rebecca Serle, Atria
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir, Michelle Zauner, Knopf
2. Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience, Brené Brown, Random House
3. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
4. Finding Me: A Memoir, Viola Davis, HarperOne
5. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones, James Clear, Avery
6. There Are Places in the World Where Rules Are Less Important Than Kindness: And Other Thoughts on Physics, Philosophy and the World, Carlo Rovelli, Riverhead Books
7. This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America’s Future, Jonathan Martin, Alexander Burns, Simon & Schuster
8. How to Tell a Story: The Essential Guide to Memorable Storytelling from The Moth, The Moth, Meg Bowles, Catherine Burns, Jenifer Hixson, Sarah Austin Jenness, Kate Tellers, Crown
9. The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story, Nikole Hannah-Jones, The New York Times Magazine, One World
10. Freezing Order: A True Story of Money Laundering, Murder, and Surviving Vladimir Putin’s Wrath, Bill Browder, Simon & Schuster
11. Half Baked Harvest Every Day: Recipes for Balanced, Flexible, Feel-Good Meals, Tieghan Gerard, Clarkson Potter
12. The Complete Maus: A Survivor’s Tale, Art Spiegelman, Pantheon
13. Essential Labor: Mothering as Social Change, Angela Garbes, Harper Wave
14. The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor—the Truth and the Turmoil, Tina Brown, Crown
15. Taste: My Life Through Food, Stanley Tucci, Gallery Books
Trade Paperback Fiction
1. Book Lovers, Emily Henry, Berkley
2. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press
3. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
4. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria
5. Verity, Colleen Hoover, Grand Central
6. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
7. Klara and the Sun, Kazuo Ishiguro, Vintage
8. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
9. People We Meet on Vacation, Emily Henry, Berkley
10. The Paper Palace, Miranda Cowley Heller, Riverhead Books
11. The Dictionary of Lost Words, Pip Williams, Ballantine
12. Oh William!, Elizabeth Strout, Random House
13. The House in the Cerulean Sea, TJ Klune, Tor
14. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous, Ocean Vuong, Penguin
15. The Book Woman’s Daughter, Kim Michele Richardson, Sourcebooks Landmark
Trade Paperback Nonfiction
1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
2. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma, Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin
3. All About Love: New Visions, bell hooks, Morrow
4. A Swim in a Pond in the Rain: In Which Four Russians Give a Master Class on Writing, Reading, and Life, George Saunders, Random House
5. The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz, Erik Larson, Crown
6. Educated: A Memoir (An Indies Introduce Title), Tara Westover, Random House
7. Maus I: A Survivor’s Tale, Art Spiegelman, Pantheon
8. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures, Merlin Sheldrake, Random House
9. Between Two Kingdoms: A Memoir of a Life Interrupted, Suleika Jaouad, Random House
10. The Premonition: A Pandemic Story, Michael Lewis, Norton
11. Somebody’s Daughter: A Memoir, Ashley C. Ford, Flatiron Books: An Oprah Book
12. The Code Breaker: Jennifer Doudna, Gene Editing, and the Future of the Human Race, Walter Isaacson, Simon & Schuster
13. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know, Malcolm Gladwell, Back Bay
14. Under the Banner of Heaven, Jon Krakauer, Anchor
15. The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom, Don Miguel Ruiz, Amber-Allen
Mass Market
1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
2. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
3. Bridgerton: The Duke and I, Julia Quinn, Avon
4. Dune Messiah, Frank Herbert, Ace
5. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet
6. Mistborn: The Final Empire, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
7. The Way of Kings, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
8. The Diary of a Young Girl, Anne Frank, Bantam
9. Good Omens, Neil Gaiman, Terry Pratchett, Morrow
10. Slaughterhouse-Five, Kurt Vonnegut, Laurel Leaf
Early and Middle Grade Readers
1. The First Cat in Space Ate Pizza, Mac Barnett, Shawn Harris (Illus.), Katherine Tegen Books
2. Zachary Ying and the Dragon Emperor, Xiran Jay Zhao, Margaret K. McElderry Books
3. The Marvellers (Marvellerverse #1), Dhonielle Clayton, Khadijah Khatib (Illus.), Henry Holt and Co. BYR
4. The Ogress and the Orphans, Kelly Barnhill, Algonquin Young Readers
5. The One and Only Bob, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
6. The Aquanaut: A Graphic Novel, Dan Santat, Graphix
7. Alone, Megan E. Freeman, Aladdin
8. Wingbearer, Marjorie Liu, Teny Issakhanian (Illus.), Quill Tree Books
9. Guts: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
10. Smile: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
11. Drama: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Scholastic
12. My Own Lightning, Lauren Wolk, Dutton Books for Young Readers
13. Amari and the Night Brothers (Supernatural Investigations #1), B.B. Alston, Balzer + Bray
14. Witchlings, Claribel A. Ortega, Scholastic
15. Super Extra Deluxe Essential Handbook (Pokémon), Scholastic
Young Adult
1. I Kissed Shara Wheeler, Casey McQuiston, Wednesday Books
2. Family of Liars, E. Lockhart, Delacorte Press
3. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
4. The Girl from the Sea: A Graphic Novel, Molly Knox Ostertag, Graphix
5. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
6. Gallant, V.E. Schwab, Greenwillow Books
7. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
8. Iron Widow, Xiran Jay Zhao, Penguin Teen
9. She Gets the Girl, Rachael Lippincott, Alyson Derrick, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
10. Firekeeper’s Daughter, Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
11. Bravely, Maggie Stiefvater, Disney Press
12. Legendborn, Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books
13. The Girl Who Fell Beneath the Sea, Axie Oh, Feiwel & Friends
14. I Must Betray You, Ruta Sepetys, Philomel Books
15. A Magic Steeped in Poison (The Book of Tea #1) (An Indies Introduce Title), Judy I. Lin, Feiwel & Friends
Children’s Illustrated
1. Oh, the Places You’ll Go!, Dr. Seuss, Random House
2. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
3. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle
4. Lizzy and the Cloud, Terry Fan, Eric Fan, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
5. Knight Owl, Christopher Denise, Christy Ottaviano Books
6. Book of Questions, Pablo Neruda, Paloma Valdivia (Illus.), Sara Lissa Paulson (Transl.), Enchanted Lion Books
7. Pretty Perfect Kitty-Corn, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), Abrams
8. Disney Encanto Little Golden Book, Naibe Reynoso (Adapt.), Alejandro Mesa (Illus.), Golden Books/Disney
9. Woodland Dance!, Sandra Boynton, Workman
10. Perfectly Pegasus, Jessie Sima, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
11. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
12. Big Truck Little Island, Chris Van Dusen, Candlewick
13. I’m Not Scared, You’re Scared!, Seth Meyers, Rob Sayegh, Jr. (Illus.), Flamingo Books
14. Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?, Bill Martin, Jr., Eric Carle (Illus.), Henry Holt and Co. BYR
15. Good Night, Gorilla, Peggy Rathmann, Putnam
Children’s Series
1. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
2. Heartstopper, Alice Oseman, Graphix
3. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
4. Cat Kid Comic Club, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
5. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
6. Elephant and Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion
7. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
8. I Survived, Lauren Tarshis, Berat Pekmezci (Illus.), Scholastic
9. Baby-Sitters Club Graphix, Ann M. Martin, Gabriela Epstein (Illus.), Scholastic
10. Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.