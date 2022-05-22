Hardcover Fiction

1. Sea of Tranquility, Emily St. John Mandel, Knopf

2. The Paris Apartment, Lucy Foley, Morrow

3. Time Is a Mother, Ocean Vuong, Penguin Press

4. The Candy House, Jennifer Egan, Scribner

5. Book of Night, Holly Black, Tor

6. Trust, Hernan Diaz, Riverhead Books

7. When Women Were Dragons, Kelly Barnhill, Doubleday

8. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday

9. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Viking

10. The Summer Place, Jennifer Weiner, Atria

11. The Lioness, Chris Bohjalian, Doubleday

12. Cloud Cuckoo Land, Anthony Doerr, Scribner

13. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles, Viking

14. Remarkably Bright Creatures, Shelby Van Pelt, Ecco

15. One Italian Summer, Rebecca Serle, Atria

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir, Michelle Zauner, Knopf

2. Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience, Brené Brown, Random House

3. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne

4. Finding Me: A Memoir, Viola Davis, HarperOne

5. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones, James Clear, Avery

6. There Are Places in the World Where Rules Are Less Important Than Kindness: And Other Thoughts on Physics, Philosophy and the World, Carlo Rovelli, Riverhead Books

7. This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America’s Future, Jonathan Martin, Alexander Burns, Simon & Schuster

8. How to Tell a Story: The Essential Guide to Memorable Storytelling from The Moth, The Moth, Meg Bowles, Catherine Burns, Jenifer Hixson, Sarah Austin Jenness, Kate Tellers, Crown

9. The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story, Nikole Hannah-Jones, The New York Times Magazine, One World

10. Freezing Order: A True Story of Money Laundering, Murder, and Surviving Vladimir Putin’s Wrath, Bill Browder, Simon & Schuster

11. Half Baked Harvest Every Day: Recipes for Balanced, Flexible, Feel-Good Meals, Tieghan Gerard, Clarkson Potter

12. The Complete Maus: A Survivor’s Tale, Art Spiegelman, Pantheon

13. Essential Labor: Mothering as Social Change, Angela Garbes, Harper Wave

14. The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor—the Truth and the Turmoil, Tina Brown, Crown

15. Taste: My Life Through Food, Stanley Tucci, Gallery Books

Trade Paperback Fiction

1. Book Lovers, Emily Henry, Berkley

2. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press

3. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam

4. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria

5. Verity, Colleen Hoover, Grand Central

6. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco

7. Klara and the Sun, Kazuo Ishiguro, Vintage

8. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay

9. People We Meet on Vacation, Emily Henry, Berkley

10. The Paper Palace, Miranda Cowley Heller, Riverhead Books

11. The Dictionary of Lost Words, Pip Williams, Ballantine

12. Oh William!, Elizabeth Strout, Random House

13. The House in the Cerulean Sea, TJ Klune, Tor

14. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous, Ocean Vuong, Penguin

15. The Book Woman’s Daughter, Kim Michele Richardson, Sourcebooks Landmark

Trade Paperback Nonfiction

1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions

2. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma, Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin

3. All About Love: New Visions, bell hooks, Morrow

4. A Swim in a Pond in the Rain: In Which Four Russians Give a Master Class on Writing, Reading, and Life, George Saunders, Random House

5. The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz, Erik Larson, Crown

6. Educated: A Memoir (An Indies Introduce Title), Tara Westover, Random House

7. Maus I: A Survivor’s Tale, Art Spiegelman, Pantheon

8. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures, Merlin Sheldrake, Random House

9. Between Two Kingdoms: A Memoir of a Life Interrupted, Suleika Jaouad, Random House

10. The Premonition: A Pandemic Story, Michael Lewis, Norton

11. Somebody’s Daughter: A Memoir, Ashley C. Ford, Flatiron Books: An Oprah Book

12. The Code Breaker: Jennifer Doudna, Gene Editing, and the Future of the Human Race, Walter Isaacson, Simon & Schuster

13. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know, Malcolm Gladwell, Back Bay

14. Under the Banner of Heaven, Jon Krakauer, Anchor

15. The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom, Don Miguel Ruiz, Amber-Allen

Mass Market

1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace

2. 1984, George Orwell, Signet

3. Bridgerton: The Duke and I, Julia Quinn, Avon

4. Dune Messiah, Frank Herbert, Ace

5. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet

6. Mistborn: The Final Empire, Brandon Sanderson, Tor

7. The Way of Kings, Brandon Sanderson, Tor

8. The Diary of a Young Girl, Anne Frank, Bantam

9. Good Omens, Neil Gaiman, Terry Pratchett, Morrow

10. Slaughterhouse-Five, Kurt Vonnegut, Laurel Leaf

Early and Middle Grade Readers

1. The First Cat in Space Ate Pizza, Mac Barnett, Shawn Harris (Illus.), Katherine Tegen Books

2. Zachary Ying and the Dragon Emperor, Xiran Jay Zhao, Margaret K. McElderry Books

3. The Marvellers (Marvellerverse #1), Dhonielle Clayton, Khadijah Khatib (Illus.), Henry Holt and Co. BYR

4. The Ogress and the Orphans, Kelly Barnhill, Algonquin Young Readers

5. The One and Only Bob, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper

6. The Aquanaut: A Graphic Novel, Dan Santat, Graphix

7. Alone, Megan E. Freeman, Aladdin

8. Wingbearer, Marjorie Liu, Teny Issakhanian (Illus.), Quill Tree Books

9. Guts: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix

10. Smile: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix

11. Drama: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Scholastic

12. My Own Lightning, Lauren Wolk, Dutton Books for Young Readers

13. Amari and the Night Brothers (Supernatural Investigations #1), B.B. Alston, Balzer + Bray

14. Witchlings, Claribel A. Ortega, Scholastic

15. Super Extra Deluxe Essential Handbook (Pokémon), Scholastic

Young Adult

1. I Kissed Shara Wheeler, Casey McQuiston, Wednesday Books

2. Family of Liars, E. Lockhart, Delacorte Press

3. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember

4. The Girl from the Sea: A Graphic Novel, Molly Knox Ostertag, Graphix

5. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books

6. Gallant, V.E. Schwab, Greenwillow Books

7. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press

8. Iron Widow, Xiran Jay Zhao, Penguin Teen

9. She Gets the Girl, Rachael Lippincott, Alyson Derrick, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers

10. Firekeeper’s Daughter, Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt and Co. BYR

11. Bravely, Maggie Stiefvater, Disney Press

12. Legendborn, Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books

13. The Girl Who Fell Beneath the Sea, Axie Oh, Feiwel & Friends

14. I Must Betray You, Ruta Sepetys, Philomel Books

15. A Magic Steeped in Poison (The Book of Tea #1) (An Indies Introduce Title), Judy I. Lin, Feiwel & Friends

Children’s Illustrated

1. Oh, the Places You’ll Go!, Dr. Seuss, Random House

2. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper

3. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle

4. Lizzy and the Cloud, Terry Fan, Eric Fan, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers

5. Knight Owl, Christopher Denise, Christy Ottaviano Books

6. Book of Questions, Pablo Neruda, Paloma Valdivia (Illus.), Sara Lissa Paulson (Transl.), Enchanted Lion Books

7. Pretty Perfect Kitty-Corn, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), Abrams

8. Disney Encanto Little Golden Book, Naibe Reynoso (Adapt.), Alejandro Mesa (Illus.), Golden Books/Disney

9. Woodland Dance!, Sandra Boynton, Workman

10. Perfectly Pegasus, Jessie Sima, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers

11. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper

12. Big Truck Little Island, Chris Van Dusen, Candlewick

13. I’m Not Scared, You’re Scared!, Seth Meyers, Rob Sayegh, Jr. (Illus.), Flamingo Books

14. Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?, Bill Martin, Jr., Eric Carle (Illus.), Henry Holt and Co. BYR

15. Good Night, Gorilla, Peggy Rathmann, Putnam

Children’s Series

1. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic

2. Heartstopper, Alice Oseman, Graphix

3. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic

4. Cat Kid Comic Club, Dav Pilkey, Graphix

5. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet

6. Elephant and Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion

7. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers

8. I Survived, Lauren Tarshis, Berat Pekmezci (Illus.), Scholastic

9. Baby-Sitters Club Graphix, Ann M. Martin, Gabriela Epstein (Illus.), Scholastic

10. Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.