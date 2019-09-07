A centering prayer will take place from 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at Shalom Spirituality Center, 1001 Davis St.
Facilitated by Marilyn Dansart, the monthly centering prayer gatherings begin with 20 minutes of quiet, wordless prayer together. A short piece related to contemplative prayer, contemplative worship or other topics on contemplative living is then read together. That is followed with time to share thoughts and reflections regarding the reading.
Dansart has completed a three-year Spiritual Direction Preparation at the Franciscan Spirituality Center in La Crosse, Wis.
For more information, call 563-582-3592 or email info@shalomretreats.org.