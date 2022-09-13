Event: Tito Puente Jr. and His Latin Jazz Ensemble, University of Dubuque Live at Heritage Center Performing Arts Series.
Time/date: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16.
Site: John and Alice Butler Hall, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque.
Cost: $30-$45 for the public; $25-$40 for UD affiliates, military and veterans, and groups of 10 or more; first ticket free for UD students, with additional tickets $25-$40. Ticket prices increase by $5 at midnight the day of the event. Tickets can be purchased from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, at the Farber Box Office, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque, 2255 Bennett St.; by calling 563-585-SHOW; or by visiting www.dbq.edu/heritagecenter. The box office also will be open 90 minutes prior to events.
New this season, the Heritage Performing Arts Loyalty System allows patrons to earn rewards. For every $200 spent on eligible events, patrons receive one free ticket (valued up to $50) to their choice of eligible event.
Tidbits
Son of legendary American salsa and Latin jazz musician Tito Puente, Tito Puente Jr. has made a name for himself, fronting a 10-piece ensemble that has become an audience favorite in casinos, performing arts centers, symphony halls and at jazz festivals worldwide.
A free pre-show reception will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the Bisignano Art Gallery for “Quiet Power: Recent Work by Karen Kurka Jensen and Brent Rowley.” The exhibit will be on display through Friday, Sept. 30.
