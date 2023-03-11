Life has many seasons. Some are filled with growth and fruitfulness. Others might be carried along by ordinary routines. Sooner or later, however, we come to a season when we find ourselves in a dry, dusty desert. For such times we need to develop and draw upon a desert spirituality.
In the desert season of life, questions are much more compelling than answers. We might feel like we have lost direction. We might feel trapped in an unwelcome place, not knowing where to go. It might feel like we are all alone.
In the desert, we are confronted by our limitations. We bump up against the limits of our own abilities and energy. We are confronted with haunting thoughts. Who am I? Where am I going? What should I do with my life?
In the desert, we might have difficult memories. Things others have done to harm me; things I have done to cause harm to others. We discover the need to make amends to those whom we have offended by our words or actions. We take time for self-reflection and reckon with what it all has meant.
In the desert, we are challenged to take a moral inventory. What have I valued most in life? Have I devoted my time and attention to the things I hold to be most important? What do I need to leave behind to become more in tune with my values? What new priorities deserve my attention?
No one can predict when we might find ourselves in the desert or how long you will dwell there. We only know that there will be such seasons of life. In such times, we need not mask the difficulties.
Faith communities have resources to accompany us here. The Abrahamic faith traditions each have their own desert seasons, for example, Rosh Hashanah in Judaism, Ramadan in Islam, and Lent in Christianity.
In the desert, we can discover new insights by the power of the spirit. I can discover that my value is not dependent on what I have accomplished, how popular I am, or how successful I appear to others. I can discover that the gifts I have been given are unique to me and stop trying to be like someone else. I can discover new life-giving ways to relate to others.
We can discover new insights about ourselves, others, and God.
Thomas Merton wrote about this wisdom: “What can we gain by sailing to the moon if we are not able to cross the abyss that separates us from ourselves? This is the most important of all voyages of discovery ...”
In the desert, we need to learn to listen for the voice of the spirit.
Nessan is a professor at Wartburg Theological Seminary in Dubuque.
