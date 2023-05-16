Devin VansCoy was my best friend growing up in Elkader, Iowa, and we sure passed a lot of hours shooting hoops.

Devin’s neighbors across the street had a basketball hoop on a slab of cement in their backyard, and they were nice enough to let us play whenever we wanted. Many hours were spent there with Devin, his brothers and other friends, ramping up our competitive juices in intense games of “Around the World,” “Wisconsin 21” and “7 Up,” along with numerous 3-on-3 and 2-on-2 showdowns.

