Devin VansCoy was my best friend growing up in Elkader, Iowa, and we sure passed a lot of hours shooting hoops.
Devin’s neighbors across the street had a basketball hoop on a slab of cement in their backyard, and they were nice enough to let us play whenever we wanted. Many hours were spent there with Devin, his brothers and other friends, ramping up our competitive juices in intense games of “Around the World,” “Wisconsin 21” and “7 Up,” along with numerous 3-on-3 and 2-on-2 showdowns.
It’s during those hours that I undoubtedly worked on perfecting my hook shot, made famous by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in the 1970s — that’s my first recollection of it anyway. Using his tall and lanky frame to spin around — and with one hand extended to the heavens — he flicked the ball toward the basket, and it was a shot that was nearly impossible to block or defend.
While I wasn’t quite near the 6-foot-5 inches I stand at today, by seventh grade I was beginning to sprout up a bit after a couple chubby years in elementary school. Using my burgeoning lanky frame, I figured the hook shot was one worth adding to my arsenal if I could get it down to a rhythm. So, on that slab of concrete across from the VansCoy house, I worked on my hook shot.
Fake shoulder shimmy toward the paint, spin toward the baseline, arm extended and flick the ball up and in.
When the seventh-grade basketball season got underway for the Central Warriors, I was ready to unleash my secret weapon. Wearing my patented hand-me-down basketball shoes from my older cousin, Jared, and knee-high long socks — it felt like a middle ground since our junior high uniform shorts were uncomfortably short — I prepared to debut my hook shot inside what was affectionately known as the “old gym.”
See, the high school had a newer, nicer gym, but our junior high games were contested in the darker, hotter and only had bleachers on one side “old gym.” It made for a bit of a dreary environment, to be honest, but on this day, it was Devin’s dad, Marvin, who had us in tears with laughter after some unfortunate phrasing.
Marvin is one of the more interesting characters you will read about in this column, but we’ll save more about him for another time.
The moment had arrived for me to bust out my hook shot. I was never in a great position to do so in the first half, but now in the third quarter, I received the entry pass down at the block. Fake shoulder shimmy toward the paint, spin toward the baseline, arm extended and flick the ball up and in.
It could not have gone better as the ball splashed through the net in a perfect swish, the sound every basketball enthusiast loves to hear. As my teammates and I were running back to the defensive end, all we could hear was Marvin howling from the bleachers with utter enthusiasm, “Stevie got a hooker! Stevie got a hooker!”
That’s certainly one way to say it.
We were laughing so hard, with some of us crying at Marvin’s spectacular phrasing. I can’t recall how many points I scored that night, and I don’t even remember who we were playing or if we won or lost, but I can still feel the deep belly laughter my teammates and I shared on-court with Marvin’s jovial reaction to sinking my first in-game hook shot — with many more to come.
