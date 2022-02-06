It’s usually right around this time of year when I start asking myself, “Why, oh, why do I live where the air hurts my face?”
Among the things I have grown to love about living in this part of the country, the snow and cold has never been among them. After a significant snowfall, half the day is dedicated to snow removal (which really should be called “snow relocation” once you start running out of places to pile it in your yard).
Travel can be treacherous, whether driving on snow-covered roadways or walking on ice-glazed sidewalks. Sometimes, just getting out the door requires an extra cushion of time to layer up.
And as mentioned, the air. It hurts.
What I do love, however, is any excuse to practice “hygge” (pronounced hyoo-guh), a Danish and Norwegian tradition for hunkering down, getting cozy and finding warmth and contentment in what sooths the soul. It emphasizes simplicity and fostering an appreciation of “the little things.”
It’s a tad ironic with my loath of winter that while an assortment of friends carve out travel plans to warmer destinations like California, Florida and Mexico, my husband and I venture even farther into the frozen tundra that is the north.
Door County, Wis., typically is our summer place, but in recent years, we’ve found a few days during the dead of winter to retreat to a cozy condo near ice-covered Green Bay.
It’s a different world than the one we visit in warmer weather and with more tourists making up the population than locals. In winter, nearly everything is shuttered for the season. There are few people and even fewer things to do.
It’s not exactly what one might call a wild and crazy trip. But boy, can you hone those hygge skills — and without the beckoning of laundry, dishes or other household tasks that need attention.
A recent article in Travel + Leisure magazine reported that while getaways used to mean exploration, adventure and bonding, more people traveling today are cashing out those hard-earned vacation days for relaxation and — get this — napping.
In a study commissioned by Princess Cruises, 72% of respondents said they use at minimum one vacation day per year to catch up on simply “sitting around” and sleep. Furthermore, according to a survey by Wakefield Research, two of out of five people use up to an entire week to hunker down and hit the hay.
Even prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, an emerging trend pointed to so-called “do-nothing” vacations, as well as “staycations” at home.
Whether its the hustle and bustle of daily life, the state of the world or the air that hurts their face, clearly people are answering the hygge call.
I take it back. Maybe I do love winter for the occasions it gives us to carve out space and stillness for ourselves to simply kick up our feet with a warm blanket, a good book, a cup of cocoa and the art of doing absolutely nothing else.
Yes. Midwestern winters are the best.