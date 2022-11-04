In 2021, the United States Patent and Trademark Office granted 327,798 utility patents, with U.S. companies extending their ability to use artificial intelligence and quantum computing to explore and solve problems, such as managing climate change and surviving natural disasters, in a way that standard computers could not.
Amazing inventions are also becoming available that will change how you protect your body from disease and extend your lifespan. Take the new, fully automated bionic pancreas that researchers from the Diabetes Research Center at Massachusetts General Hospital tested recently on 219 patients with Type 1 diabetes. This amazing gizmo makes all dose decisions and delivers insulin autonomously. Over a 13-week trial, participants using the bionic pancreas saw their A1cs drop from 7.9% to 7.3%, while the study’s control group held steady at 7.7%.
Advances in technology, like this “pancreas,” are becoming a reality and will change everyday life. And, when they’re combined with smart lifestyle choices (you know that drill), I believe you’ll soon be able to a feel 40 when you are 90; and, be an active 75 when you’re well over 120.
As I explain in “The Great Age Reboot,” you can harness these lifestyle and technological powers for a younger, healthier, longer life. The book offers a “6 normals + 2 plan” (stress management; restoring a healthy weight, LDL level, blood pressure and glucose level; avoiding all smoke; plus having regular medical checkups and recommended vaccinations). That can launch your quantum leap to a longer, healthier life! So, get inventive with your future today.
