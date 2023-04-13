The Julien Dubuque International Film Festival will take place Wednesday-Sunday, April 26-30. Visit julienfilmfest.com for more information.
Title: “Unfriending.”
Genre: Black comedy/drama.
Country: Canada.
Run time: 88 minutes.
Directors/writers/producers: The Butler Brothers.
When to see it: 6 p.m. Saturday, April 29, Grand Opera House; 12:45 p.m. Sunday, April 30, Five Flags Theater. Times and locations are subject to change. Visit julianfilmfest.com for the most up-to-date information.
Synopsis: A dark comedy of manners about a group of friends that hosts a “life intervention” for the outcast in their group in order to convince him to commit suicide and make the world a better place.
Blake and his girlfriend, Simone, host a dinner party for their closest friends, including Blake’s oldest friend, Isaac. The dinner party is actually an intervention for Isaac. The friends tell him all the reasons that he has become a burden to them and to society in general. They let him know that he should give up and take his own life.
Behind the scenes: Jason and Brett Butler wrote “Unfriending” based on the question of what would happen if friends spoke to each other in real life the way people do in the comments section in today’s world of social media.
“What if they spoke face-to-face without empathy, without irony, without guile or any sense of the impact their words might have?” said Jason Butler, one half of the Butler Brothers. “This is the perspective where this dark comedy was born.”
Butler said “Unfriending” was filmed in chronological order, something a bit out of the ordinary for a movie shoot, which usually is shot out of order to accommodate schedules, budgets and locations.
“It was filmed in chronological order to heighten the tension and add to the realism of the performances from the ensemble cast,” he said. “The film captures lightning in a bottle of a time and place in society where the line between being real and being human has disappeared.”
After viewing the film, Butler hopes audiences will talk about what the world would be like if everyone believed they were right, and anyone who disagrees is just plain wrong.
“Ideally, this satire will compel audience members to look within and ask hard, personal questions about the potential impact of refusing to alter any point of view, and using personal interactions only as a form of personal validation,” he said.
Butler added that audiences shouldn’t be afraid to see humor in the absurdity of “Unfriending.”
“It’s funny in a dark way, and (people) shouldn’t be afraid to laugh if they feel like it,” he said. “You’re not a bad person for laughing. As the filmmakers, we want you to let go, enjoy the ride and embrace the rich and layered performances of the ensemble.”
