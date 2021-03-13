SINSINAWA, Wis. — Sinsinawa Mound will host a virtual workshop, “Ho-Chunk History: Past, Present and Future in the Driftless Area,” from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 16.
William “Naawacekgize” Quackenbush, a member of the Deer Clan and Tribal Historic Preservation Office, will speak about the continual presence of the Ho-Chunk in the Driftless Area, according to a press release.
The fee is $10 per person, and the registration deadline is 4 p.m. Monday, March 15, by contacting guest services at 608-748-4411 or visiting www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter.