For all the negatives surrounding this past year and the seemingly unrelenting pandemic, one positive is how exercise has been brought to the masses. With many gyms being forced to close or restricted in how they operate and the mere fact that some people just aren’t comfortable leaving their home, it has presented exercise enthusiasts with a real challenge.
The fitness industry has responded to that challenge with some creative ways to keep people moving.
The benefits of exercise are needed now more than ever. Research shows that those who already are active have increased their activity during the pandemic, and sadly, those who need it most — the sedentary — have not become more active.
Wherever we are in your fitness journey, there certainly is no lack of information at our fingertips. So, whether we’re well underway or need to take that first step, here are some tips when trying to find the right fitness outlet.
Check for credentials. Anyone can post anything on the internet. If we chose to follow a virtual fitness professional online, we need to know or ask for his or her academic background. Preferably that person has studied in the exercise sciences or coaching.
Additionally, know his or her certification. You can check the credibility of the certification through the National Commission for Certifying Agencies.
Fitness is a loosely policed industry, so practice due diligence and make sure you are following a quality instructor.
Know their expertise. If your trainer clears the vetting process, the next step is to make sure his or her expertise lines up with our goals.
A good professional will have a strong foundation in general fitness programming, but if we are looking for something more specific — such as injury rehabilitation, weight loss or gain, sports performance or pre- or post-natal exercise — then we need to seek out a trainer with the specific expertise we want.
Scope of practice. Even though fitness professionals have credentials and experience, they have limitations. Trainers are not supposed to diagnose or give medical advice, and although they coach us on nutritional habits, they cannot give detailed diet recommendations without licensure (this varies by state).
Take ownership. Although we’re following someone else’s lead, because it’s virtual there might not be instant feedback in the form of coaching or exercise correction.
If we have questions on technique, we can do research to make sure we’re doing things right, helping us get the most out of our efforts and keeping us free from injury.
Follow the rules. If we’re exercising in an open gym, make sure the trainer takes COVID-19 safety protocols seriously. A responsible facility will not only post the rules, but they also will follow and enforce them.
At the same time, we can take measures to control what we can. The combination of a gym that follows the rules and taking our personal health measures seriously will create the healthiest possible environment.
There are a lot of great fitness professional out there, but we must be patient and do our research to find the right one.