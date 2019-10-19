A centering prayer event will take place from 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at Shalom Spirituality Center, 1001 Davis St.
These monthly gatherings begin with 20 minutes of quiet, wordless prayer. A short piece related to contemplative prayer, contemplative worship, or other topics on contemplative living, is then read. It is followed with time to share thoughts and reflections regarding the reading.
The facilitator will be Marilyn Dansart, who completed a three-year Spiritual Direction Preparation at the Franciscan Spirituality Center in La Crosse, Wis.
No offering is required, but donations are welcome.