“Beat Shazam,” 7 p.m. on Fox
Host Jamie Foxx and his DJ daughter Corinne return with a special seasonal episode called “Santa Jamie,” where beloved seasonal favorites are woven into some of the biggest musical hits of the day, with teams trying to identify them in as few opening notes as possible. At the end of each episode, the team with the highest score tests its human skill against the titular song-identification app Shazam.
“Bob Hearts Abishola,” 7:30 p.m. on CBS
Faint heart never won fair maid! Shaken up to learn that Abishola (Folake Olowofoyeku) is giving Chukwuemeka (guest star Toni Tambo), a past suitor, another chance to woo her, Bob (Billy Gardell) knows he must somehow summon enough confidence to stay in this romantic competition in a new episode called “Ice Cream for Breakfast.”