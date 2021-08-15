What's it worth on eBay? Nemadji pottery decorated with house paint

Nemadji Tile & Pottery Co., of Moose Lake, Minn., began producing their swirled pottery in 1929. A distinctive product and clever marketing were the roots of their success.
The name Nemadji is an Ojibwe word meaning “left-handed,” but was easily misunderstood to be the name of a tribe. The connection of this marbled style of decoration with Native American production was more assumption than fact.
Eric Hellman, a Nemadji employee and Danish immigrant, came up with the idea to decorate the vases using simple house paint.
Early examples of this pottery were hand-thrown, but most of the production was molded from a colored or white clay. Once fired, it was left in a bisque state, which means that it was not sealed with a glaze.
Basic house paint was floated on water, and the vase was hand-dipped into the water and swirled in the floating colors. When dried, every piece of pottery had a unique and distinctive look, with no two being exactly the same.
A collector who had enjoyed collecting Nemadji pieces recently decided to sell most of his collection. A recent eBay search found almost 1,000 items for sale, values ranging from $100 for some very colorful and larger items to $10 for small.
This lot of four pieces sold for $67.50.
