HARDCOVER FICTION
1. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books
2. Ready Player Two, Ernest Cline, Ballantine
3. Hamnet, Maggie O’Farrell, Knopf
4. The Searcher, Tana French, Viking
5. Anxious People, Fredrik Backman, Atria
6. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Viking
7. A Time for Mercy, John Grisham, Doubleday
8. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, V.E. Schwab, Tor
9. Perestroika in Paris, Jane Smiley, Knopf
10. Mexican Gothic, Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Del Rey
11. Transcendent Kingdom, Yaa Gyasi, Knopf
12. The Cold Millions, Jess Walter, Harper
13. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
14. Deacon King Kong, James McBride, Riverhead Books
15. The Evening and the Morning, Ken Follett, Viking
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. A Promised Land, Barack Obama, Crown
2. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson, Random House
3. Untamed, Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
4. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
5. The Splendid and the Vile, Erik Larson, Crown
6. Bag Man: The Wild Crimes, Audacious Cover-Up, and Spectacular Downfall of a Brazen Crook in the White House, Rachel Maddow, Michael Yarvitz, Crown
7. Modern Comfort Food, Ina Garten, Clarkson Potter
8. The Best of Me, David Sedaris, Little, Brown
9. Greenlights, Matthew McConaughey, Crown
10. Is This Anything? Jerry Seinfeld, S&S
11. Wintering, Katherine May, Riverhead Books
12. What It’s Like to Be a Bird, David Allen Sibley, Knopf
13. Dolly Parton, Songteller, Dolly Parton, Robert K. Oermann, Chronicle Books
14. Becoming, Michelle Obama, Crown
15. The 99% Invisible City, Roman Mars, Kurt Kohlstedt, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION
1. Shuggie Bain, Douglas Stuart, Grove Press
2. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton
3. Home Body, Rupi Kaur, Andrews McMeel
4. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
5. Devotions, Mary Oliver, Penguin
6. Interior Chinatown, Charles Yu, Vintage
7. The Water Dancer, Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World
8. The Queen’s Gambit, Walter Tevis, Vintage
9. This Tender Land, William Kent Krueger, Atria
10. The Best American Short Stories 2020, Curtis Sittenfeld, Heidi Pitlor (Eds.), Mariner
TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION
1. Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
2. My Own Words, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, S&S
3. The Truths We Hold, Kamala Harris, Penguin
4. What Unites Us, Dan Rather, Elliot Kirschner, Algonquin Books
5. Born a Crime, Trevor Noah, One World
6. The Warmth of Other Suns, Isabel Wilkerson, Vintage
7. Sapiens, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial
8. The Old Farmer’s Almanac 2021, Old Farmer’s Almanac
9. The Color of Law, Richard Rothstein, Liveright
10. Just Mercy, Bryan Stevenson, One World
11. The World Almanac and Book of Facts 2021, Sarah Janssen (Ed.), World Almanac
MASS MARKET
1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
2. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
3. The Way of Kings, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
4. The Name of the Wind, Patrick Rothfuss, DAW
5. Good Omens, Neil Gaiman, Terry Pratchett, Morrow
6. Dune Messiah, Frank Herbert, Ace
7. The Autobiography of Malcolm X, Malcom X, Ballantine
8. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet
9. Still Life, Louise Penny, St. Martin’s
10. The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, Douglas Adams, Del Rey
EARLY & MIDDLE GRADE READERS
1. Cat Kid Comic Club, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
2. The Ickabog, J K. Rowling, Scholastic
3. Skunk and Badger, Amy Timberlake, Jon Klassen (Illus.), Algonquin Young Readers
4. Class Act, Jerry Craft, Quill Tree Books
5. New Kid, Jerry Craft, Harper
6. The Silver Arrow, Lev Grossman, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
7. The One and Only Bob, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
8. When Stars Are Scattered, Victoria Jamieson, Omar Mohamed, Dial Books
9. Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Adventure, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
10. The One and Only Ivan, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
11. Twins, Varian Johnson, Shannon Wright (Illus.), Graphix
12. This Is Your Time, Ruby Bridges, Delacorte Books for Young Readers
YOUNG ADULT
1. Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You, Jason Reynolds, Ibram X. Kendi, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
2. The Cousins, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
3. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
4. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
5. The Black Friend: On Being a Better White Person, Frederick Joseph, Candlewick
6. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books
7. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
8. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers
9. The Poet X, Elizabeth Acevedo, Quill Tree Books
10. The Left-Handed Booksellers of London, Garth Nix, Katherine Tegen Books
11. Clap When You Land, Elizabeth Acevedo, Quill Tree Books
12. Dear Justyce, Nic Stone, Crown Books for Young Readers
13. Punching the Air, Ibi Zoboi, Yusef Salaam, Balzer + Bray
14. The Giver, Lois Lowry, HMH Books for Young Readers
15. Dragon Hoops, Gene Luen Yang, First Second