Hardcover Fiction
1. The Hill We Climb, Amanda Gorman, Viking
2. Klara and the Sun, Kazuo Ishiguro, Knopf
3. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Viking
4. The Four Winds, Kristin Hannah, St. Martin’s
5. First Person Singular, Haruki Murakami, Knopf
6. When the Stars Go Dark, Paula McLain, Ballantine
7. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, V.E. Schwab, Tor
8. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books
9. Hamnet, Maggie O’Farrell, Knopf
10. The Lost Apothecary, Sarah Penner, Park Row
11. Northern Spy, Flynn Berry, Viking
12. The Paris Library, Janet Skeslien Charles, Atria
13. Ocean Prey, John Sandford, Putnam
14. Good Company, Cynthia D’Aprix Sweeney, Ecco
15. Anxious People, Fredrik Backman, Atria
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson, Random House
2. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
3. Empire of Pain: The Secret History of the Sackler Dynasty, Patrick Radden Keefe, Doubleday
4. The Code Breaker, Walter Isaacson, S&S
5. Broken Horses, Brandi Carlile, Crown
6. Dusk, Night, Dawn, Anne Lamott, Riverhead Books
7. On the House: A Washington Memoir, John Boehner, St. Martin’s
8. Untamed, Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
9. Broken (in the best possible way), Jenny Lawson, Holt
10. The Sum of Us, Heather McGhee, One World
11. The God Equation: The Quest for a Theory of Everything, Michio Kaku, Doubleday
12. The Light of Days, Judy Batalion, Morrow
13. A Swim in a Pond in the Rain, George Saunders, Random House
14. How to Avoid a Climate Disaster, Bill Gates, Knopf
15. Philip Roth: The Biography, Blake Bailey, Norton
Trade Paperback Fiction
1. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
2. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
3. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
4. The Rose Code, Kate Quinn, Morrow
5. The Dutch House, Ann Patchett, Harper Perennial
6. The House in the Cerulean Sea, TJ Klune, Tor
7. Deacon King Kong, James McBride, Riverhead Books
8. The Book of Longings, Sue Monk Kidd, Penguin
9. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton
10. Later, Stephen King, Hard Case Crime
11. A Long Petal of the Sea, Isabel Allende, Ballantine
12. The Night Watchman, Louise Erdrich, Harper Perennial
13. The Sympathizer, Viet Thanh Nguyen, Grove Press
14. Interior Chinatown, Charles Yu, Vintage
15. Shuggie Bain, Douglas Stuart, Grove Press
Trade Paperback Nonfiction
1. Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
2. Minor Feelings, Cathy Park Hong, One World
3. Leaving Isn’t the Hardest Thing: Essays, Lauren Hough, Vintage
4. The Body, Bill Bryson, Anchor
5. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures, Merlin Sheldrake, Random House
6. The Body Keeps the Score, Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin
7. Nomadland, Jessica Bruder, Norton
8. Hood Feminism, Mikki Kendall, Penguin
9. Hidden Valley Road, Robert Kolker, Anchor
10. Becoming, Michelle Obama, Crown
11. Why Fish Don’t Exist, Lulu Miller, S&S
12. Say Nothing, Patrick Radden Keefe, Anchor
13. Sapiens, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial
14. The New York Times Cooking No-Recipe Recipes, Sam Sifton, Ten Speed Press
15. The Undocumented Americans, Karla Cornejo Villavicencio, One World
Mass Market
1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
2. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
3. Bridgerton: The Duke and I, Julia Quinn, Avon
4. Bridgerton: The Viscount Who Loved Me, Julia Quinn, Avon
5. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet
6. Lord of the Flies, William Golding, Perigee
7. I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings, Maya Angelou, Ballantine
8. Good Omens, Neil Gaiman, Terry Pratchett, Morrow
9. The Way of Kings, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
10. Dune Messiah, Frank Herbert, Ace
Early and Middle Grade Readers
1. Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories, Jeff Kinney, Abrams
2. Cat Kid Comic Club, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
3. Allergic, Megan Wagner Lloyd, Michelle Mee Nutter (Illus.), Graphix
4. When Stars Are Scattered, Victoria Jamieson, Omar Mohamed, Dial Books
5. Amari and the Night Brothers, B.B. Alston, Balzer + Bray
6. Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Adventure, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
7. Class Act, Jerry Craft, Quill Tree Books
8. Twins, Varian Johnson, Shannon Wright (Illus.), Graphix
9. The Outdoor Scientist: The Wonder of Observing the Natural World, Temple Grandin, Philomel Books
10. Guts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
11. When You Trap a Tiger, Tae Keller, Random House Books for Young Readers
12. The One and Only Bob, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
13. New Kid, Jerry Craft, Harper
14. Drama, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
15. A Wolf Called Wander, Rosanne Parry, Greenwillow Books
Young Adult
1. Firekeeper’s Daughter, Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt and Co. (BYR)
2. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
3. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
4. Victories Greater Than Death, Charlie Jane Anders, Tor Teen
5. Concrete Rose, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
6. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
7. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books
8. Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You, Jason Reynolds, Ibram X. Kendi, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
9. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers
10. The Gilded Ones, Namina Forna, Delacorte Press
11. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
12. Last Night at the Telegraph Club, Malinda Lo, Dutton Books for Young Readers
13. You Don’t Have to Be Everything: Poems for Girls Becoming Themselves, Diana Whitney (Ed.), Workman
14. Cemetery Boys (An Indies Introduce Title), Aiden Thomas, Swoon Reads
15. The Giver, Lois Lowry, HMH Books for Young Readers
Children’s Illustrated
1. The Rock from the Sky, Jon Klassen, Candlewick
2. We Are Water Protectors, Carole Lindstrom, Michaela Goade (Illus.), Roaring Brook Press
3. Jungle Night, Sandra Boynton, Workman
4. Itty-Bitty Kitty-Corn, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), Abrams
5. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
6. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, Putnam
7. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
8. Eyes That Kiss in the Corners, Joanna Ho, Dung Ho (Illus.), Harper
9. Milo Imagines the World, Matt de la Peña, Christian Robinson (Illus.), Putnam
10. Our Skin: A First Conversation About Race, Megan Madison, Jessica Ralli, Isabel Roxas (Illus.), Rise x Penguin Workshop
11. Pat the Bunny, Dorothy Kunhardt, Golden Books
12. Antiracist Baby, Ibram X. Kendi, Ashley Lukashevsky (Illus.), Kokila
13. Good Night, Gorilla, Peggy Rathmann, Putnam
14. Someone Builds the Dream, Lisa Wheeler, Loren Long (Illus.), Dial Books
15. Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?, Bill Martin, Eric Carle (Illus.), Henry Holt and Co. (BYR)
Children’s Series
1. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
2. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
3. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
4. Elephant & Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion
5. Shadow and Bone, Leigh Bardugo, Square Fish
6. Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
7. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
8. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
9. I Survived, Lauren Tarshis, Scholastic
10. Baby-Sitters Club Graphix, Ann M. Martin, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix