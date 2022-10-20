Editor’s note: In honor of National Arts and Humanities Month, the Telegraph Herald asked local artists and arts leaders, “What is art?” Throughout the month, we’ll share their answers. Want to weigh in? Email Features Editor Megan Gloss at megan.gloss@thmedia.com.
“Art is communication. And since I am a sheet metal artist, I speak to you in my metal voice. Calling myself an artist, discussing art or artists, seems exclusive. It seems to rather block my communication with you. A friend recently gave me a better word: Creatives. Creatives seems much more inclusive and approachable as we try to talk with each other.
Creatives speak in different voices. They speak in the language of their media. Creatives voices can be most diverse from literature, theater, painting, sculpture, any media.
“In my metal voice I, too, rage at murder of George Floyd. I grit my teeth about women’s choice and must create a piece that makes a viewer stop and reflect. I realize I live and work in a privileged position, without war, poverty or racial inequity.
“The metal speaks to you. What my sheet metal does best is gently curve. Therefore, generally, in my metal voice, I speak gently and hopefully. I want my viewer or collector to look out in their garden, glance on a shelf, smile and just breath more easily.” — Gail Chavenelle, Dubuque-based metal artist
