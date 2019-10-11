Play: “Little Shop of Horrors”
Peformers: Dubuque Wahlert Catholic High School students.
Times/dates: 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Oct. 24-26; 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27. An understudy performance also will take place at 2 p.m. Oct. 26.
Site: R.C. & Celeste Wahlert Theatre, 2005 Kane St.
Cost: $10. Tickets are available by visiting wahlertcatholicarts.com.
Synopsis
Flower shop assistant Seymour Krelborn is pining for co-worker Audrey. During a total eclipse, he discovers an unusual plant that he christens Audrey II, which feeds on human flesh. The growing plant attracts business for the previously struggling store. After Seymour feeds Audrey’s boyfriend, Orin Scrivello, DDS, to the plant, he must come up with more bodies for the increasingly bloodthirsty plant.
Tidbits
- The cast will include Allie Arnz as Ronnette; Anna Ottavi as Chiffon; Eva Wahlert as Crystal; Noah Burns as Seymour Krelborn; Anna Spahn as Audrey; Brady McSperrin as Mr. Mushnik; and Josh Chapman as Orin Scrivello, DDS.
- The understudy performance will feature Aidan Dolan as Seymour Krelborn; Nadine Mueller as Audrey; and Noah Ripperger as Mr. Mushnik.
- The plant, Audrey II, will be voiced by Johnny Freund.
- Plant puppeteers will include Monica Ripley, Jonathan Hill and Andrea Swift.
- The production will feature custom-built plant puppets made by local seamstress and costumer Angie McSperrin.
- Aidan McSperrin, theater director at Wahlert, will direct.