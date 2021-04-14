Event: A Rocky Mountain High Experience: A Tribute to John Denver, featuring Rick Schuler
Time/date: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 15.
Site: Five Flags Theater, 405 Main St.
Cost: $56.50, plus taxes and fees. Tickets are available at the Five Flags Center box office or by visiting Ticketmaster.com.
Online: www.sunshinerick.com
Tidbits
•With a striking resemblance and similar sound to the late folk singer and songwriter, Schuler has emerged as the leading performer of John Denver’s music.
• He has performed in front of Denver fans at art centers, theaters and outdoor festival stages. He also has been featured on nationally syndicated television and radio shows.
Quotable, from Schuler
“John Denver was the biggest star in the world, and I didn’t have any idea who he was. I was a very shy kid, and John and I kind of became bonded. I taught myself to play guitar and it grew from there.”
“I can be in any part of the world and if I start to play a note of ‘Country Roads’ or ‘Rocky Mountain High’ everyone joins in. I feel like the pied piper everywhere I go. People sing along with me to these really beautiful, harmonious songs of love and healing. Regardless of their language of origin, they sing-a-long in English.”