Hardcover fiction
1. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles, Viking
2. Violeta, Isabel Allende, Ballantine
3. Cloud Cuckoo Land, Anthony Doerr, Scribner
4. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Viking
5. Call Us What We Carry: Poems, Amanda Gorman, Viking
6. The Maid, Nita Prose, Ballantine
7. Devil House, John Darnielle, MCD
8. Recitatif: A Story, Toni Morrison, Zadie Smith (Intro.), Knopf
9. To Paradise, Hanya Yanagihara, Doubleday
10. The Sentence, Louise Erdrich, Harper
11. The Books of Jacob, Olga Tokarczuk, Jennifer Croft (Transl.), Riverhead Books
12. The Christie Affair, Nina de Gramont, St. Martin’s Press
13. The Paris Bookseller, Kerri Maher, Berkley
14. Love & Saffron, Kim Fay, Putnam
15. Wish You Were Here, Jodi Picoult, Ballantine
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience, Brené Brown, Random House
2. The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story, Nikole Hannah-Jones, The New York Times Magazine, One World
3. The Nineties: A Book, Chuck Klosterman, Penguin Press
4. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir, Michelle Zauner, Knopf
5. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
6. The Complete Maus: A Survivor’s Tale, Art Spiegelman, Pantheon
7. How to Be Perfect: The Correct Answer to Every Moral Question, Michael Schur, Simon & Schuster
8. Taste: My Life Through Food, Stanley Tucci, Gallery Books
9. The Dawn of Everything: A New History of Humanity, David Graeber, David Wengrow, FSG
10. Unthinkable: Trauma, Truth, and the Trials of American Democracy, Jamie Raskin, Harper
11. The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music, Dave Grohl, Dey Street Books
12. These Precious Days: Essays, Ann Patchett, Harper
13. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones, James Clear, Avery
14. South to America: A Journey Below the Mason-Dixon to Understand the Soul of a Nation, Imani Perry, Ecco
15. Stolen Focus: Why You Can’t Pay Attention—and How to Think Deeply Again, Johann Hari, Crown
Trade paperback fiction
1. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press
2. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books
3. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
4. The House in the Cerulean Sea, TJ Klune, Tor
5. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria
6. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
7. People We Meet on Vacation, Emily Henry, Berkley
8. The Love Hypothesis, Ali Hazelwood, Berkley
9. The Thursday Murder Club, Richard Osman, Penguin
10. Verity, Colleen Hoover, Grand Central
11. Anxious People, Fredrik Backman, Washington Square Press
12. Station Eleven, Emily St. John Mandel, Vintage
13. Reminders of Him, Colleen Hoover, Montlake
14. The Night Watchman, Louise Erdrich, Harper Perennial
15. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
Trade paperback nonfiction
1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
2. Maus I: A Survivor’s Tale, Art Spiegelman, Pantheon
3. All About Love: New Visions, bell hooks, Morrow
4. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma, Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin
5. Educated: A Memoir (An Indies Introduce Title), Tara Westover, Random House
6. Let Me Tell You What I Mean, Joan Didion, Vintage
7. Maus II: A Survivor’s Tale: And Here My Troubles Began, Art Spiegelman, Pantheon
8. How to Love (Mindfulness Essentials #3), Thich Nhat Hanh, Jason DeAntonis (Illus.), Parallax Press
9. The Year of Magical Thinking, Joan Didion, Vintage
10. All That She Carried: The Journey of Ashley’s Sack, a Black Family Keepsake, Tiya Miles, Random House
11. The Field Guide to Dumb Birds of the Whole Stupid World, Matt Kracht, Chronicle Books
12. The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together, Heather McGhee, One World
13. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know, Malcolm Gladwell, Back Bay
14. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures, Merlin Sheldrake, Random House
15. Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial
Mass market
1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
2. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
3. The Diary of a Young Girl, Anne Frank, Bantam
4. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet
5. Lord of the Flies, William Golding, Penguin
6. Good Omens, Neil Gaiman, Terry Pratchett, Morrow
7. Women Who Run With the Wolves, Clarissa Pinkola Estés, Ballantine
8. Dune Messiah, Frank Herbert, Ace
9. The Catcher in the Rye, J.D. Salinger, Little, Brown
10. Slaughterhouse-Five, Kurt Vonnegut, Laurel Leaf
Early and middle grade readers
1. Stuntboy, in the Meantime, Jason Reynolds, Raúl the Third (Illus.), Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy Books
2. Super Extra Deluxe Essential Handbook (Pokémon), Scholastic
3. Daughter of the Deep, Rick Riordan, Disney-Hyperion
4. Amari and the Night Brothers (Supernatural Investigations #1), B.B. Alston, Balzer + Bray
5. New Kid, Jerry Craft, Quill Tree Books
6. The Awakening Storm: A Graphic Novel (City of Dragons #1), Jaimal Yogis, Vivian Truong (Illus.), Graphix
7. Friends Forever, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), First Second
8. Out of My Heart, Sharon M. Draper, Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy Books
9. Pony, R.J. Palacio, Knopf Books for Young Readers
10. A Wolf Called Wander, Rosanne Parry, Greenwillow Books
11. Smile: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
12. Hooky, Míriam Bonastre Tur, Clarion Books
13. When Stars Are Scattered, Victoria Jamieson, Omar Mohamed, Dial Books
14. Drama: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Raina Telgemeier (Illus.), Scholastic
15. Cornbread & Poppy, Matthew Cordell, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
Young adult
1. I Must Betray You, Ruta Sepetys, Philomel Books
2. Anatomy: A Love Story, Dana Schwartz, Wednesday Books
3. Firekeeper’s Daughter, Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
4. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books
5. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
6. Iron Widow, Xiran Jay Zhao, Penguin Teen
7. Northwind, Gary Paulsen, Farrar, Straus and Giroux
8. This Woven Kingdom, Tahereh Mafi, Harper
9. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
10. Ain’t Burned All the Bright, Jason Reynolds, Jason Griffin (Illus.), Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy Books
11. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
12. The Last Cuentista, Donna Barba Higuera, Levine Querido
13. The Girl from the Sea: A Graphic Novel, Molly Knox Ostertag, Graphix
14. Hatchet, Gary Paulsen, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
15. All Boys Aren’t Blue: A Memoir-Manifesto, George M. Johnson, Farrar, Straus and Giroux
Children’s illustrated
1. Love You by Heart, Peter H. Reynolds, Orchard Books
2. Little Blue Truck’s Valentine, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), Clarion Books
3. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
4. Just Help!: How to Build a Better World, Sonia Sotomayor, Angela Dominguez (Illus.), Philomel Books
5. Aaron Slater, Illustrator, Andrea Beaty, David Roberts (Illus.), Abrams
6. Change Sings: A Children’s Anthem, Amanda Gorman, Loren Long (Illus.), Viking Books for Young Readers
7. Love from Madeline, Ludwig Bemelmans, Steven Salerno (Illus.), Viking Books for Young Readers
8. The Snowy Day, Ezra Jack Keats, Viking Books for Young Readers
9. What Is Love?, Mac Barnett, Carson Ellis (Illus.), Chronicle Books
10. Woodland Dance!, Sandra Boynton, Workman
11. The 1619 Project: Born on the Water, Nikole Hannah-Jones, Renée Watson, Nikkolas Smith (Illus.), Kokila
12. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle
13. A Unicorn Named Sparkle and the Perfect Valentine, Amy Young, Farrar, Straus and Giroux
14. Love From the Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle
15. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
Children’s series
1. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
2. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
3. Baby-Sitters Club Graphix, Ann M. Martin, Gabriela Epstein (Illus.), Scholastic
4. Elephant and Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion
5. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
6. The Princess in Black, Shannon Hale, Dean Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), Candlewick
7. Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
8. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
9. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
10. Cat Kid Comic Club, Dav Pilkey, Graphix