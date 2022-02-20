Hardcover fiction

1. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles, Viking

2. Violeta, Isabel Allende, Ballantine

3. Cloud Cuckoo Land, Anthony Doerr, Scribner

4. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Viking

5. Call Us What We Carry: Poems, Amanda Gorman, Viking

6. The Maid, Nita Prose, Ballantine

7. Devil House, John Darnielle, MCD

8. Recitatif: A Story, Toni Morrison, Zadie Smith (Intro.), Knopf

9. To Paradise, Hanya Yanagihara, Doubleday

10. The Sentence, Louise Erdrich, Harper

11. The Books of Jacob, Olga Tokarczuk, Jennifer Croft (Transl.), Riverhead Books

12. The Christie Affair, Nina de Gramont, St. Martin’s Press

13. The Paris Bookseller, Kerri Maher, Berkley

14. Love & Saffron, Kim Fay, Putnam

15. Wish You Were Here, Jodi Picoult, Ballantine

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience, Brené Brown, Random House

2. The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story, Nikole Hannah-Jones, The New York Times Magazine, One World

3. The Nineties: A Book, Chuck Klosterman, Penguin Press

4. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir, Michelle Zauner, Knopf

5. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne

6. The Complete Maus: A Survivor’s Tale, Art Spiegelman, Pantheon

7. How to Be Perfect: The Correct Answer to Every Moral Question, Michael Schur, Simon & Schuster

8. Taste: My Life Through Food, Stanley Tucci, Gallery Books

9. The Dawn of Everything: A New History of Humanity, David Graeber, David Wengrow, FSG

10. Unthinkable: Trauma, Truth, and the Trials of American Democracy, Jamie Raskin, Harper

11. The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music, Dave Grohl, Dey Street Books

12. These Precious Days: Essays, Ann Patchett, Harper

13. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones, James Clear, Avery

14. South to America: A Journey Below the Mason-Dixon to Understand the Soul of a Nation, Imani Perry, Ecco

15. Stolen Focus: Why You Can’t Pay Attention—and How to Think Deeply Again, Johann Hari, Crown

Trade paperback fiction

1. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press

2. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books

3. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco

4. The House in the Cerulean Sea, TJ Klune, Tor

5. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria

6. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay

7. People We Meet on Vacation, Emily Henry, Berkley

8. The Love Hypothesis, Ali Hazelwood, Berkley

9. The Thursday Murder Club, Richard Osman, Penguin

10. Verity, Colleen Hoover, Grand Central

11. Anxious People, Fredrik Backman, Washington Square Press

12. Station Eleven, Emily St. John Mandel, Vintage

13. Reminders of Him, Colleen Hoover, Montlake

14. The Night Watchman, Louise Erdrich, Harper Perennial

15. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam

Trade paperback nonfiction

1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions

2. Maus I: A Survivor’s Tale, Art Spiegelman, Pantheon

3. All About Love: New Visions, bell hooks, Morrow

4. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma, Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin

5. Educated: A Memoir (An Indies Introduce Title), Tara Westover, Random House

6. Let Me Tell You What I Mean, Joan Didion, Vintage

7. Maus II: A Survivor’s Tale: And Here My Troubles Began, Art Spiegelman, Pantheon

8. How to Love (Mindfulness Essentials #3), Thich Nhat Hanh, Jason DeAntonis (Illus.), Parallax Press

9. The Year of Magical Thinking, Joan Didion, Vintage

10. All That She Carried: The Journey of Ashley’s Sack, a Black Family Keepsake, Tiya Miles, Random House

11. The Field Guide to Dumb Birds of the Whole Stupid World, Matt Kracht, Chronicle Books

12. The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together, Heather McGhee, One World

13. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know, Malcolm Gladwell, Back Bay

14. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures, Merlin Sheldrake, Random House

15. Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial

Mass market

1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace

2. 1984, George Orwell, Signet

3. The Diary of a Young Girl, Anne Frank, Bantam

4. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet

5. Lord of the Flies, William Golding, Penguin

6. Good Omens, Neil Gaiman, Terry Pratchett, Morrow

7. Women Who Run With the Wolves, Clarissa Pinkola Estés, Ballantine

8. Dune Messiah, Frank Herbert, Ace

9. The Catcher in the Rye, J.D. Salinger, Little, Brown

10. Slaughterhouse-Five, Kurt Vonnegut, Laurel Leaf

Early and middle grade readers

1. Stuntboy, in the Meantime, Jason Reynolds, Raúl the Third (Illus.), Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy Books

2. Super Extra Deluxe Essential Handbook (Pokémon), Scholastic

3. Daughter of the Deep, Rick Riordan, Disney-Hyperion

4. Amari and the Night Brothers (Supernatural Investigations #1), B.B. Alston, Balzer + Bray

5. New Kid, Jerry Craft, Quill Tree Books

6. The Awakening Storm: A Graphic Novel (City of Dragons #1), Jaimal Yogis, Vivian Truong (Illus.), Graphix

7. Friends Forever, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), First Second

8. Out of My Heart, Sharon M. Draper, Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy Books

9. Pony, R.J. Palacio, Knopf Books for Young Readers

10. A Wolf Called Wander, Rosanne Parry, Greenwillow Books

11. Smile: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix

12. Hooky, Míriam Bonastre Tur, Clarion Books

13. When Stars Are Scattered, Victoria Jamieson, Omar Mohamed, Dial Books

14. Drama: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Raina Telgemeier (Illus.), Scholastic

15. Cornbread & Poppy, Matthew Cordell, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

Young adult

1. I Must Betray You, Ruta Sepetys, Philomel Books

2. Anatomy: A Love Story, Dana Schwartz, Wednesday Books

3. Firekeeper’s Daughter, Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt and Co. BYR

4. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books

5. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books

6. Iron Widow, Xiran Jay Zhao, Penguin Teen

7. Northwind, Gary Paulsen, Farrar, Straus and Giroux

8. This Woven Kingdom, Tahereh Mafi, Harper

9. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press

10. Ain’t Burned All the Bright, Jason Reynolds, Jason Griffin (Illus.), Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy Books

11. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember

12. The Last Cuentista, Donna Barba Higuera, Levine Querido

13. The Girl from the Sea: A Graphic Novel, Molly Knox Ostertag, Graphix

14. Hatchet, Gary Paulsen, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers

15. All Boys Aren’t Blue: A Memoir-Manifesto, George M. Johnson, Farrar, Straus and Giroux

Children’s illustrated

1. Love You by Heart, Peter H. Reynolds, Orchard Books

2. Little Blue Truck’s Valentine, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), Clarion Books

3. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper

4. Just Help!: How to Build a Better World, Sonia Sotomayor, Angela Dominguez (Illus.), Philomel Books

5. Aaron Slater, Illustrator, Andrea Beaty, David Roberts (Illus.), Abrams

6. Change Sings: A Children’s Anthem, Amanda Gorman, Loren Long (Illus.), Viking Books for Young Readers

7. Love from Madeline, Ludwig Bemelmans, Steven Salerno (Illus.), Viking Books for Young Readers

8. The Snowy Day, Ezra Jack Keats, Viking Books for Young Readers

9. What Is Love?, Mac Barnett, Carson Ellis (Illus.), Chronicle Books

10. Woodland Dance!, Sandra Boynton, Workman

11. The 1619 Project: Born on the Water, Nikole Hannah-Jones, Renée Watson, Nikkolas Smith (Illus.), Kokila

12. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle

13. A Unicorn Named Sparkle and the Perfect Valentine, Amy Young, Farrar, Straus and Giroux

14. Love From the Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle

15. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper

Children’s series

1. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic

2. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet

3. Baby-Sitters Club Graphix, Ann M. Martin, Gabriela Epstein (Illus.), Scholastic

4. Elephant and Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion

5. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic

6. The Princess in Black, Shannon Hale, Dean Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), Candlewick

7. Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books

8. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers

9. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix

10. Cat Kid Comic Club, Dav Pilkey, Graphix

Recommended for you