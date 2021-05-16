What's it worth on eBay? COVID-19 creates card collecting bonanza

Collectible sports cards have been increasing in value throughout the pandemic.
With the influx of new buyers and renewed interest, values have been reaching all-time highs in the last few months.
Wall Street guys are getting into the collecting market for sports cards and are driving values to new heights. Cards that had sold for $800 in 2018 are now going for around $30,000.
It is important to understand where the value of these collectible cards comes from. It is scarcity — and older cards, pre-1970 — and cards that have autographs or piece of jerseys, something that cannot be recreated on a large scale.
Cards that have been slabbed (encased in plastic cases) and graded by a reputable company such as Professional Sports Authenticators or Beckett Grading Services, creates an investment grade card and increases the cards’ value.
Recently, we have been selling a collection of hockey cards. This card dates from 1967 to 1968 and was printed by Topps.
It sold at auction for $184.09. If slabbed and graded, the same card would have been worth between $425 and $655.