What's it worth on eBay? Smokey and the slogan

A campaign began in 1944 featuring Smokey and the slogan “Smokey Says … Care Will Prevent 9 out of 10 Forest Fires.”
His slogan changed to “Remember ... Only YOU Can Prevent Forest Fires” in 1947. It was associated with Smokey Bear for more than five decades.
This cookie jar with matching salt and pepper shakers sold on eBay at auction for $355.
