The Julien Dubuque International Film Festival will host its fourth annual fundraising gala on Saturday, Feb. 8, in the Grande Ballroom of the Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main St.
“Peace, Love & JDIFF” will offer a nod to the 1970s and will feature a silent and live auction, as well as a plated dinner. Cocktail hour will be from 6 to 7 p.m. and dinner will begin at 7. The suggested attire is funky, colorful and fun — reminiscent of Woodstock era.
“We want this event to capture the spirit of the festival itself: Casual, unexpected and flat-out fun,” said Executive Director Susan Gorrell, in a press release.
Attendees also will have the opportunity to get a sneak peek of the 2020 festival’s Official Selections and rub elbows with this year’s VIP guest, Rob Belushi.
Belushi’s short film, “Dylan,” was a nominee at JDIFF 2018. He is known forrecurring roles on TV shows such as “Ballers” (HBO), “Chicago PD” (NBC), “The Mentalist” (CBS) and “Agents of Shield” (ABC). He also is the host of Game Show Network’s “Get A Clue,” which premiered last month and has been signed for a second season.
Belushi and his improv partner, Tim Stoltenberg, will perform an improv show at The Comedy Bar, 333 E. 10th St., following the gala at 10 p.m. Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased at ComedyBar.com or at the door.
Tickets for the gala are $100 per person and $750 per table of eight. Proceeds support JDIFF, which is in its ninth year and is set for Wednesday-Sunday, April 22-26, in downtown Dubuque.
For more information and tickets, visit JulienFilmFest.com.