GALENA, Ill. — The Jo Daviess Conservation Foundation will host an open hike night from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, at the Casper Bluff Land & Water Reserve, 870 S. Pilot Knob Road.
Luminarias will light trails leading to the Thunderbird effigy mound, the Galena Rotary Pavilion and a story walk for kids.
Admission is free, with donations accepted. Masks will be required in the parking lot, with groups of 10 or less only. The snow date will be Saturday, Jan. 30.
For more information, email info@jdcf.org or visit www.jdcf.org.