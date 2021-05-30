I always have been interested in family history, but moving back to my hometown has provided me with an opportunity to dig deeper into the familial roots from which I stem.
Being closer to home has allowed me to take on the role of the family archivist, so to speak. Recently, I was given a large bin of correspondence and other papers from my ancestors, which I have been sifting through and organizing.
The wonderful items I have uncovered include paystubs, invitations, newspaper clippings, obituaries and even a receipt for a wedding band — an absolute treasure trove. In addition, when pieced together chronologically, these documents have given me a much clearer picture of where and when my family’s history took place.
While locations and dates are wonderful for constructing an accurate family tree, they leave me feeling a bit empty. As if my ancestors, as rich in thoughts and feelings as you or me, have now been reduced to an anonymous timeline of cities, years and occupations.
We can piece together the wheres and whens, but wouldn’t it be more interesting to know the hows and whys? In my giant bin of papers, there are very few items that reveal my relatives’ deeper emotions.
One letter I found is special. My great-grandfather was ailing and my grandfather, living out of state at the time, was unable to be there when his father passed away. Instead, a relative sent a letter describing the death to my grandfather, detail by detail, so he could get a sense of how it transpired. It’s truly moving.
It also stirred my heart in that I suddenly knew more about my great-grandfather, my grandfather and the relative who wrote the letter, all in just four simple handwritten pages. This is because the letter wasn’t just facts and figures, but it was full of emotions, ideas and thoughts. I wish there were more of these.
I want to know about my relatives as people. What thoughts did they think? What did they care about? What was important to them? What and who did they love? What were their beliefs and values?
All of this isn’t any comment on my family in particular; many I’ve talked to working on their family histories express the same thoughts. Was this mostly facts recordkeeping due to a particular generation’s ideals and situation? Is Midwest stoicism to blame? Or was there simply the belief that their lives would never matter to anyone after them?
Regardless, if we want future generations to know us in a meaningful way, we need to change the types of information we leave behind.
Leave behind a diary, but don’t just recount the day’s events, recount how you felt about them. Leave behind a business card from your favorite job, but also leave behind the reasons why you loved it so much or which co-workers were dear friends and why. Leave behind the key to your honeymoon suite, but also leave behind how it felt marrying the love of your life. Leave behind a paystub, but also leave behind a painting or a poem.
Because we are more than a data log. Because our thoughts and feelings are what make us human. And it’s those human pieces of information that have a woman sifting through an old bin of papers, reading a letter from 75 years ago, feeling more connected to her relatives than ever before.