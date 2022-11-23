The humorist/philosopher Will Rogers once said, “Even if you’re on the right track, you’ll get run over if you just sit there.” Smart guy. Unfortunately, 80% of Americans have sedentary jobs and between commuting, work and watching TV, many people just sit there for 10 to 15 hours a day — upping their risk of cardiovascular disease, obesity, diabetes, depression and dementia.
One solution I bet you didn’t expect to hear from me — “get snacking.”
Exercise snacking, that is. New research out of the University of Toronto shows that taking just two minutes every 30 minutes to do moderate-intensity walking or stand-to-sit squats (at least 15 of them) using your own body weight helps your body filter sugar from your blood and promotes use of amino acids, the building blocks of proteins, to preserve and build muscles. Those amino acids also make hormones and brain tissue, boost your immune system and help maintain a healthy digestive tract.
Other great “exercise snacks” you can do include jumping jacks, taking a couple flights of stairs, and jumping rope. So, set an alarm on your phone for every 30 minutes and enjoy healthy snacking! I suggest you mix up your exercise snacks, so you get to enjoy all the tastiest ones.
Bonus: You’ll have the healthiest mix of amino acids if you (for real) snack on avocados, nuts (walnuts and almonds), soy products, whole grains and made-from-peanuts-only peanut butter. At mealtime, get your dose of muscle builders from egg-white omelets, fatty fish like salmon and skinless poultry.
