The Reminders

The Reminders will kick off the University of Dubuque’s Live at Heritage Center Performing Arts Series on Tuesday, Aug. 27.

 Contributed

Event: The Reminders, Live at Heritage Center Performing Arts Series

Time/date: 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27.

Site: Heritage Center, University of Dubuque, John and Alice Butler Hall.

Cost: $14-$20 for the public in advance, $19-$25 the day of the show; $10-17 for UD alumni and military and veterans in advance, $15-$22 the day of the show; $10 for children and students in advance, $15 the day of the show. The Reminders can be chosen as part of a flexible season ticket package or single tickets can be purchased from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday, at Farber Box Office, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque, 2255 Bennett St.; by calling 563-585-SHOW; or by visiting www.dbq.edu/heritagecenter. Normal weekday box office hours of 10 a.m.-5 p.m. resume on Monday, Aug. 19.

Tidbits

  • Joined onstage by a DJ and dancers, the musical duo is a creative force weaving a mash-up of rhymes, vocals and reggae-tinged hip-hop rhythms.
  • The group includes Brussels-born emcee Big Samir and Queens-born emcee and vocalist Aja Black.
  • Big Samir combines rhythmic beats with a bilingual French-English flow, complimented by Aja Black’s vocals.
  • Releasing its debut album, “Recollect,” in 2008 and “Born Champions” in 2012, the Reminders have been recognized for its work through concerts, tours, music awards, TV and radio appearances.
  • It has shared the stage with Les Nubians, Snoop Dogg, Fishbone, Barrington Levy, Nas, Mos Def, Big Boi, KRS-One, Rakim and K’naan.
  • The engagement is supported, in part, by the John and Alice Butler Endowment for the Arts.

Megan Gloss

Copyright, Telegraph Herald. This story cannot be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior authorization from the TH.

Tags