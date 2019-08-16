Event: The Reminders, Live at Heritage Center Performing Arts Series
Time/date: 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27.
Site: Heritage Center, University of Dubuque, John and Alice Butler Hall.
Cost: $14-$20 for the public in advance, $19-$25 the day of the show; $10-17 for UD alumni and military and veterans in advance, $15-$22 the day of the show; $10 for children and students in advance, $15 the day of the show. The Reminders can be chosen as part of a flexible season ticket package or single tickets can be purchased from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday, at Farber Box Office, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque, 2255 Bennett St.; by calling 563-585-SHOW; or by visiting www.dbq.edu/heritagecenter. Normal weekday box office hours of 10 a.m.-5 p.m. resume on Monday, Aug. 19.
Tidbits
- Joined onstage by a DJ and dancers, the musical duo is a creative force weaving a mash-up of rhymes, vocals and reggae-tinged hip-hop rhythms.
- The group includes Brussels-born emcee Big Samir and Queens-born emcee and vocalist Aja Black.
- Big Samir combines rhythmic beats with a bilingual French-English flow, complimented by Aja Black’s vocals.
- Releasing its debut album, “Recollect,” in 2008 and “Born Champions” in 2012, the Reminders have been recognized for its work through concerts, tours, music awards, TV and radio appearances.
- It has shared the stage with Les Nubians, Snoop Dogg, Fishbone, Barrington Levy, Nas, Mos Def, Big Boi, KRS-One, Rakim and K’naan.
- The engagement is supported, in part, by the John and Alice Butler Endowment for the Arts.