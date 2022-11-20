Jadeite, also known as Fire King Jade-ite, is a type of glass tableware made of jade-green opaque milk glass, popular in the United States in the mid-20th century.
Some Jade-ite glass glowed bright green under black light, indicating it contained uranium. Not all green glass contained uranium, but the pieces that do usually will command a higher price when sold.
Before I continue, I probably should address the radioactive element in this glass. Why would people put uranium in stuff we eat and drink from?
It might sound strange, but uranium was once a common colorant added to glass and ceramic glazes. Uranium glass was particularly popular in the early 20th century, when large quantities of uranium salts were being produced as byproducts of the radium extraction industry.
The amount of uranium used was so very negligible that it poses no threat to humans when used for the purpose of creating the green color found in some Jade-ite.
The bowls we have pictured do not contain uranium but have that great green color. The bowls are ribbed in design and the four sizes nest well together for storage. These bowls showed very limited wear and had been cared for over the years.
Having a full set in great shape drove the value on eBay to a collector to $375.
If you have an item and you would like to know what it is worth, send digital pictures with a brief description to paulhconnor@gmail.com or make an appointment to visit 201 N. Commerce St., Galena, Ill. Visit www.ezsellusa.com.
