This set of green bowls recently sold on eBay for $375.

Jadeite, also known as Fire King Jade-ite, is a type of glass tableware made of jade-green opaque milk glass, popular in the United States in the mid-20th century.

Some Jade-ite glass glowed bright green under black light, indicating it contained uranium. Not all green glass contained uranium, but the pieces that do usually will command a higher price when sold.

