Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
A 10-foot menorah erected at Washington Square in Dubuque will be illuminated, followed by a community wide celebration from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 — the seventh night of Hanukkah.
The lighting of the menorah will be performed by Rabbi Aron Schimmel, director of the Chabad Jewish Center of Northeast Iowa, and mayor-elect Brad Cavanagh.
Following the free ceremony, attendees will be invited to dance, sing and eat donuts and latkes (potato pancakes), a traditional Hanukkah food.
The event also will feature Hanukkah gelt, gifts and dreidels for children.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.