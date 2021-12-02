A 10-foot menorah erected at Washington Square in Dubuque will be illuminated, followed by a community wide celebration from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 — the seventh night of Hanukkah.

The lighting of the menorah will be performed by Rabbi Aron Schimmel, director of the Chabad Jewish Center of Northeast Iowa, and mayor-elect Brad Cavanagh.

Following the free ceremony, attendees will be invited to dance, sing and eat donuts and latkes (potato pancakes), a traditional Hanukkah food.

The event also will feature Hanukkah gelt, gifts and dreidels for children.

Tags

Recommended for you