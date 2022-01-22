We are so accustomed to doors — in homes, apartments, buildings, schools, hospitals. Have we really looked carefully at a door?
Doors open to enter a room or a building; they close to protect and safeguard a place or area. We enter a door in this new year that is almost a month old.
As we open the door to 2022, we ask for an openness — to the unexpected and the unknown before us. Perhaps we need to adapt, embark on a new plan of action or long for something different and life-giving.
Sometimes the unexpected will be a surprising event or will ask something from us. I know I’m looking forward to leaving behind the pandemic — it’s been here long enough that it is disruptive in many lives.
We know what we all need to do to get rid of this menace — heed the advice of the medical and scientific professionals.
A door offers opportunity — to perceive the newness of living, to see the sun beyond the clouds and to look for the rainbow in the mud puddle. As the saying goes, “opportunity knocks at the door.”
To view opportunity is to be grateful for the simple things of life, for our loved ones, for our colleagues, for the work we do, for a new job, for the travels we experience and for the fun we have with others. It’s there if we look for it. Sometimes opportunity comes when we least expect it.
A door provides hospitality when someone opens it to welcome people.
On a recent wintry day, the doorbell rang as I was getting ready to go to work. On the doorstep was a young 10-year-old boy, bare feet, with snow on the ground. He said, “I got locked out of my house when I went outside and my mom already left for work.”
I invited him into the house to call his mother at work. She returned home to unlock their house door. Unexpected door hospitality.
One of the landmarks in Dubuque for me was to see the red doors at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Dubuque. It had always intrigued me as to its color. I researched the history of red doors and learned that a building with a red door signified a welcome to travelers.
Interestingly in Scripture, there are umpteen references to “doors.” Abraham in the Old Testament (Genesis 18) opened the door to welcome three strangers seeking food and lodging. The aged Sarah was then told by the strangers that she was to have a baby — an unexpected surprise.
In the New Testament (Mark 1:33-2:2) a crowd gathering by the door to see Jesus prevented a man who was paralyzed to enter. The villagers lowered him through the roof into the house to be healed by Jesus. If a door wasn’t accessible, there was a way to enter to receive newness of life.
Above all, Jesus (Matthew 6:6) encourages us to close the doors at times to pray to God in secret. We enter into silence to listen to God — apart from the busyness of everyday. We then enter into the sacred presence, opening the doors of our hearts and minds.
Jesus says, “I am the living God, The Gate; if anyone will enter by me, he shall live and shall go in and out and shall find the pasture.”(John 10:9, Aramaic translation) Gate is used in place of “door” in Scripture. A door to God’s presence is what we seek in this New Year 2022.
The three doors of openness, opportunity and hospitality await us this new year. The door is God is with us. Blessed be 2022.