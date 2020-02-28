Play: “Fiddler on the Roof”
Performers: Dubuque Hempstead High School.
Times/dates: 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, March 5-7; and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 8.
Site: Dubuque Hempstead High School Auditorium, 3715 Pennsylvania Ave.
Cost: $10 and $15 available at hempsteadhs.booktix.com. Ticket prices increase by $2 at the door.
Synopsis
In 1905, a poor Jewish dairyman named Tevye honors the practices of his faith as he tries to find matches for his five daughters. However, with each daughter, the need to follow their heart overrides Tevye’s need for tradition. This conflict is increased when the antisemitic forces of the government lead to violence against Tevye and his people.
Tidbits
- The musical by Jerry Bock, Sheldon Harnick and Joseph Stein is full of familiar classics, including “Tradition,” “If I Were a Rich Man” and “Sunrise, Sunset.”
- It opened on Broadway in 1964 starring Zero Mostel and earned 10 Tony Award nominations. It won nine, including Best Musical, Best Score and Best Book. In 1991, the musical also was recognized with a Tony Award for Best Revival. It was nominated for another Tony Award with 2004’s Broadway revival, along with three Drama Desk Awards.
- A 1971 film, starring Topol, and a plethora of international tours, productions and on-stage revivals have followed — the latest in 2019.
- According to BroadwayWorld, “Fiddler on the Roof” has been staged in every metropolitan city in the world. The musical is performed by approximately 500 amateur productions per year in the U.S.
- Hempstead’s production will feature 44 students, as well as 10 students on production crew and 10 students in the pit orchestra.