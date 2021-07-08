Play: “Brigadoon”
Performers: The Grand Opera House.
Times/dates: 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, July 16-17 and July 23-24; 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 22; 2 p.m. Sunday, July 18 and 25.
Site: The Grand Opera House, 135 W. Eighth St.
Cost: $23 for adults, $15 for ages 15 and younger. Group pricing is available for groups of more than 12 people.
Tickets can be purchased at the box office or by calling 563-588-1305. Box office hours are noon to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Tickets may also be purchased online at www.thegrandoperahouse.com.
Additional fees might apply on all ticket purchases.
COVID-19 protocols: The show will be performed with social distanced seating. Seating is limited to 300 tickets per performance. Tickets will be sold in groups of two, three or four, and patrons will be asked to purchase all of the tickets in the seating group they select. Masks are encouraged for all patrons while in the building.
Synopsis
Tommy and Jeff, two American tourists in the Scottish Highlands, stumble upon Brigadoon, a mysterious village that appears out of the mist every 100 years, and only exists for a day.
Enchanted by the simple, uncomplicated life of Brigadoon’s inhabitants, and drawn to their worry-free existence, Tommy falls in love with Fiona, even though he has a fiancée at home in New York.
Should he stay? Should he leave? And if he leaves, will be ever be able to return?
Filled with the music of Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Loewe, who also collaborated on Broadway hits such as “My Fair Lady,” “Gigi” and “Camelot,” this ethereal story continues to enchant audiences more than 70 years after its debut.
Tidbits
- After a failed Broadway show and two lukewarm follow-ups, lyricist Alan Jay Lerner and composer Frederick Loewe were inspired to write “Brigadoon” by their contemporaries, Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II, who had two massive back-to-back hits on Broadway in the mid-1940s with “Oklahoma!” and “Carousel.”
- The production won a Tony Award for Agnes DeMille’s choreography, and has been revived on Broadway four times.
- A 1955 film version starring Gene Kelly, Van Johnson and Cyd Charisse was nominated for three Academy Awards.
- The song “Almost Like Being in Love,” has become a jazz standard and has charted six times on North American record charts, including versions by Frank Sinatra, Shirley Bassey and Nat King Cole.
- Thirty local actors will bring “Brigadoon” to the stage at The Grand Opera House.
- Veteran director at the Grand, Joe Klinebriel, is heading up the crew, with choreography by Megan McLeod and music direction by Kristin Eby.
Quotable, from director Joe Klinebriel
- “I remember, as a kid, being totally infatuated with the movie ‘Grease.’ I saw it a number of times and played the soundtrack endlessly. But the first musical that I got to see live was the national tour of ‘Annie.’ I saw that at the Fisher Theatre in Detroit when I was about 8 or 9 (years old). I didn’t really find myself exposed to other musicals until later on in my high school years.”
- “One of the things that impressed me and appealed to me the most when I saw the musical ‘Annie’ was the magic of the scenic elements. I absolutely loved how walls and doors and backdrops would fly in and out. I loved how there were pieces and parts of environments, but that the experience asked the audience to use our imaginations to do the rest of the work.”
- “I think there are several key ingredients needed in making a big musical come together and be a fun experience for all. First of all, we toil over a very thoughtful and detailed rehearsal schedule. I lose lots of sleep over that because it is absolutely the essential roadmap to success.”
- “Megan (McLeod) and Kristen (Eby) are so incredibly good at what they do. And through years of working together, we have found a collective work rhythm that works for us. We all listen to each other’s ideas, and we problem solve together.”
- “Work on a big musical like this really starts months before the auditions are held. Ideas are formed and exchanged and some preliminary planning occurs. We held our auditions in May, and hit the ground running on June 1. So we will have had about six weeks of rehearsal before we have our two weekends of shows.”
Quotable, from music director Kristen Eby
- “I’ve always been a big Disney fan, and that is where I first fell in love with musicals. I’ve directed music for six other shows at the Grand: ‘The Producers,’ ‘Cabaret,’ ‘Gypsy,’ ‘La Cage aux Folles,’ ‘The Pajama Game’ and ‘Mary Poppins.’”
- “We generally begin the rehearsal process with music and will spend the first week getting to know the songs, working on harmonies and diction. We will revisit those details often to keep the music as sharp as possible. This year is a little different since we are without a live pit due to COVID considerations. We rehearse with accompaniment tracks and need to adjust our tempos and breathing to what is provided. It’s tricky but the cast is doing a great job.”
- “I love working with Joe (Klinebriel) and Megan (McLeod) as we all have the same goal in mind: How to communicate the story as clearly and beautifully as possible.”